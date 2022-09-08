Zooey Deschanel Wore A Fairytale Dress On The Red Carpet And Property Brother Jonathan Scott Was Her Venice Prince Charming

Former New Girl cast member Zooey Deschanel has been going strong with Property Brothers’ star Jonathan Scott for about three years now, much to the delight of their many fans. The couple didn’t hesitate to go Instagram official in October 2019, shortly after meeting on an episode of Carpool Karaoke, and have since given their followers several glimpses into their life together. Deschanel and Scott always seem to be very supportive of each other ( Deschanel even filmed an episode of his hit HGTV show, Celebrity IOU , a couple of years ago), and now Scott has made the long trip to Italy to act as Deschanel’s Prince Charming, as she rocked a fairytale dress on the Venice Film Festival red carpet.

While Zooey Deschanel has kept a bit of a low profile as an actress since New Girl ended in 2018, she’s definitely been in the public eye, as she’s very active on social media, with both her and Jonathan Scott sharing a number of adorable posts that feature the other on a regular basis. But, Deschanel’s new movie, Dreamin’ Wild, which is set to be released this year, recently had its premiere at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, and Scott was there to support her. Take a look at how gorgeous they were on the red carpet!

(Image credit: Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Awww! I mean, who can beat a kiss on the red carpet…in Venice?! I’m going to go ahead and say that Scott looks to be very proud of Deschanel, and she just seems to be blissed out by having him there at what must feel like a pretty important time in her career.

Deschanel and Scott might be one of our cutest celebrity couples right now. They’ve shared bits of their Valentine’s Day celebrations with fans, with Deschanel noting how it’s one of her favorite holidays , and Scott has posted cute pictures from their “Easter bonnet” filled hikes , while Deschanel and Scott have even shared sweet messages to each other on Instagram in honor of their anniversary.

While Deschanel (who still finds herself defending a certain 500 Days of Summer character ) admitted about a year ago that she knows it’s hard to date a celebrity , the duo is going so strong that they bought a house together , so it makes perfect sense that Scott would be down to make the trip to Venice, despite his many filming commitments, to provide a well-dressed, Prince Charming-like shoulder for Deschanel to lean on.

Speaking of being well dressed, why don’t we get an even better look at that delightful gown that Deschanel stepped onto the red carpet in:

(Image credit: Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage)

I happen to think you can see the details and pretty light blue color even better from this angle. You are, of course, all wondering about Deschanel’s fairytale gown for this event, and I do have the details for you. According to USA Today , she’s sporting a satin Dolce & Gabbana gown that was tailored just for her (I mean…obviously), which features 3D floral details from shoulder to hip, that lead to a bustle which goes around the back and extends into a train. She’s also wearing four-inch heels with crystal bow accents in a color to match her dress.