Could Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Get Engaged Soon? What They’re Reportedly Focusing On Right Now

It’s been over two years since an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series changed Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott’s lives. The celebrities met while filming an episode of James Corden’s karaoke show in fall of 2019, and started dating soon after. Deschanel and Scott seem to be enjoying their time together, whether it’s recreating meet-cutes from the 500 Days of Summer actress’ movies or renovating houses, Property Brothers style. Can fans of the cute couple expect an engagement sometime soon?

While those close to Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott wouldn’t be surprised if the contractor put a ring on it, an insider told US Weekly the fun couple is still too involved in a pretty big project that’s been keeping them busy, saying:

Friends have been thinking an engagement is on the horizon for a while now, so it’s only a matter of time! Building their dream house has taken a lot of focus and energy, but they are loving the process.

Well, that’s on-brand. Of course as Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel work toward the future together, they need to have the perfect house. For all of Scott’s background in renovation, we’ve seen Deschanel put in the manual labor herself, as she pitched in to help her boyfriend on an episode of Celebrity IOU.

Less than a year after they started dating, the singer/actress and the Property Brother bought a Georgian-style house that was originally built in 1938. The house is on a little over an acre of land, and the couple has been working on renovations ever since.

I don’t know Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott personally, but I’d say any couple that can withstand a renovation of this size has what it takes to go the distance. Hell, after all the work they’ve done on the house, planning a wedding might seem like small potatoes in comparison!

Jonathan Scott has written in his magazine Drew + Jonathan Reveal, which he publishes with his twin brother Drew Scott, that they knew the house was the perfect place to spend the rest of their lives after Zooey Deschanel’s children named it the Park House. Deschanel shares two children, Elsie, 6, and Charlie, 4, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Zooey Deschanel opened up about dating the Property Brothers star, calling him the “best boyfriend,” though she seemed to have confused Jonathan Scott when she accepted the job to host The Celebrity Dating Game. The famous twin said he had to clarify whether she was going on the reality dating show as the host or a contestant.

It was so funny ‘cause when she first said she was doing 'The Celebrity Dating Game,' there was an awkward pause, and I was like ‘Wait, but as a host, right? Not as a contestant?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, as a host.’

These two seem like a great match and so much fun to be around. Whenever they do make it official – because if their friends are right, it’s only a matter of time – hopefully they’ll be able to settle into a beautifully renovated house that’s perfect for their family. And hey, maybe we’ll see Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott on their own renovation show and its various spinoffs someday. For now though, you can check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what shows are coming up soon.