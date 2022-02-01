Jonathan Scott Talks What He Learned About Zooey Deschanel 'Early On' And Finding His Dream Home With Her
Jonathan Scott is opening up about his romance and new home with Zooey Deschanel!
People can get very invested when their favorite celebrities begin seeing each other, which is why many fans were beyond delighted when Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and former New Girl lead Zooey Deschanel started dating. They’ve continued to make fans happy with cute looks into their life together (like celebratory anniversary messages), and now Scott has opened up about what he learned about Deschanel “early on,” and how they found their dream home.
What Did Jonathan Scott Learn About Zooey Deschanel When They Started Dating?
As many of the couple’s fans will likely know, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel met while filming a 2019 episode of Carpool Karaoke and made a near-instant connection. The duo began dating not long after, and have been demolishing homes together and sharing their Valentine’s Day plans ever since. And, with things continuing to go so well, Scott has revealed something he found out about his lady love pretty soon after getting to know each other, writing in a recent issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine:
Sometimes, this is exactly what it takes for a person to really feel like a new location is, or could be, home. If Scott hadn’t had Deschanel to show him Los Angeles as a native Angeleno, and introduce him to everything she loved about the city from when she was a kid and young adult there, the Canadian might not have been able to ever see himself living there on a permanent basis.
How Did Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel Find Their Dream Home?
While Deschanel had to convince Scott of the many merits of L.A. as she saw them, they did have things they realized they both enjoyed. And, if you’re guessing that one of those things is houses and renovating them, you are correct. Scott added:
It’s understandable that this shared love would lead to them starting to look at houses not even a full year after starting to date (despite the admitted difficulties of dating a celebrity). Though Deschanel and Scott had some pretty specific requirements, they did eventually land on a property they both liked that wouldn’t require “the number of a good snake wrangler,” as the first home they toured did. Scott continued, noting exactly how good of a fit that other house turned out to be:
What’s meant to be, will be, right? If Deschanel and Scott hadn’t taken that leap and decided to just poke around a bit and see what L.A. real estate had to offer, they could have missed out on their dream home. It’s even been reported that the couple is so enthusiastically dedicated to renovating this house that it may be what’s delaying a proposal, though friends and family do think that’ll come along shortly.
Good thing that Deschanel had no trouble telling the Scott brothers apart so she could easily chat up her future boyfriend. Now, if Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott could only go ahead and film that proposed show idea that his brother, Drew, came up with, the fans would be set!
You can check out where to see Jonathan and Drew Scott next, as it won’t be long before they pop up on the 2022 TV schedule!
