An Iconic Universal Studios Hollywood Attraction Is Giving Us The Jordan Peele Crossover We All Need

Universal Studios Hollywood often gets overlooked as a theme park when compared to its younger and bigger counterpart in Florida. However, there are some attractions that you can only find in California, including the World Famous Studio Tour. When the spooky season arrives, however, it becomes something else. The Halloween Horror Nights Terror Tram, and this year it include an epic Jordan Peele crossover when Us takes over the world of Nope.

At the end of July the Studio Tour added a brand new element, the Jupiter’s Claim set from Jordan Peele new movie Nope , which opened on the same day the movie hit theaters . Normally a movie has to show success before it gets incorporated into theme parks but Universal clearly believed in Jordan Peele enough to create this new set before the film was released. It seems nobody was quite as excited for the new attraction as Peele himself .

It’s little surprise that the new set is going to be a key part of the Terror Tram for Halloween Horror Nights, but things will get even more terrifying as USH announced today that during HHN Jupiter’s Claim will be full of the Tethered from Us.

The Studio Tour, which recently began a multi-year upgrade to the fleet , and thus the Terror Tram, is one of the highlights of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood because it’s the one element that is truly unique to that park. Universal Orlando Resort has no studio, and thus no studio tour, and three fore can’t replicate it. Several of the HHN Houses each year appear at both resorts, and Orlando always has more houses by virtue of having more space.

Usually the Studio Tour leaves guests on board the trams that travel through the various sets unless you pay for the VIP experience . However, with the Terror Tram everybody will be able to walk around at various points and experience the horrific events up close and personal. This will include what is described as a “massacre” at Jupiter’s Claim.

Jordan Peele has only directed three feature films but each one has been a massive hit. As far as we know, each story is entirely original and does not exist in any sort of shared universe, but even Jordan Peele admits he loves the way fans engage with his work coming up with their own theories and it doesn’t mean that for the purposes of Halloween Horror Nights we can’t imagine what would happen if Us and Nope were connected. In Us the gateway to the world of the Tethered is underneath a small amusement park, so seeing them inside a small old west theme park certainly fits.