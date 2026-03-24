Another Day, Another TikTok Of Bad Behavior Caught On Camera At A Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World is a magical place that is supposed to make memories that last a lifetime. Unfortunately, when you have some people who can’t conduct themselves properly, those memories aren’t always good. Such a case was on full display recently after a clearly intoxicated man made a scene at a Walt Disney World hotel.

Multiple videos from different angles are currently making the rounds on TikTok that show a man outside a room at the Art of Animation Resort pounding on the door and trying to get in. The man appears to be intoxicated and continues banging on the door and making a lot of noise when it is clear that nobody is going to let him inside.

You can see various people coming out of their rooms during this, and several videos show the man doing different things to try to get in. He throws his body against the door, and he also finds some sort of cart or trash can and bangs that against the door over and over. This video indicates the man had been kicked out of his room. Another source claims this man was trying to get into the wrong room. Exactly what happened here is far from clear.

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Security was called, and eventually did arrive, though the various videos found on TikTok all show different moments in time, so it appears this went on for a while before it was dealt with.

Walt Disney specifically didn’t want alcohol in his parks for exactly this reason, but every park now serves alcohol in at least table service restaurants, and the rest have it available much more broadly. Of course, the vast majority of people handle their alcohol responsibly. Being drunk in pubic can result in being banned from Disney World property, and it certainly feels like that’s where this interaction is headed.

In the era of smartphones and social media, these videos are all too common. We’ve seen fistfights break out in Fantasyland and not staying seated on attractions. We've had guests swearing loudly in front of children. Being drunk at Disney World is unfortunately something we see all too often. It’s really frustrating ot see people who act so badly because they tend to make the experience worse for everybody around them.

When I'm in a theme park, I'm usually in far too good a mood to let other people upset me, and while I've been known to enjoy an adult beverage in the parks, it's hard to be drunk and actually experience what great parks have to offer. This makes it easy to limit myself.

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Maybe things are getting worse at Disney World. Maybe we’re just seeing the bad behavior more often because of technology, and it’s always been like this. Whatever the situation, please be responsible when visiting Walt Disney World. You don’t want to get kicked out, and nobody around you wants to have to deal with this.