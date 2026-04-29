A Real Housewife Of Salt Lake City Is Guest Judging On RuPaul’s Drag Race And It’s The Perfect Choice

RuPaul's Drag Race and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are two of the best reality shows on TV, and both have tons of fans. I happen to be pretty obsessed with both, and maintain that RHOSLC is the superior House show on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). So when the trailer for Drag Race All Stars Season 11 was released, I lost it when I saw one of those Utah ladies were going to appear as a guest judge. What's more, they picked the perfect choice.

Every season of Drag Race has exciting guest judges, and All Stars 11 will be no exception when it premieres for those with a Paramount+ subscription. While it's exciting to see the various queens back to compete, the fact that one other than Bronwynn Newport is especially fitting. After all, she's a LGBTQ+ advocate who is known for her outrageous fashion on the show. As such, she should have a solid perspective on the contestant's fashions.

(Image credit: World of Wonder)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City aka the Sisters of Salt some of the most popular in the entire franchise, and Bronwyn Newport has gotten quite popular in her two seasons on the show (so far). And while I went on record saying Angie Katsanevas arguably the best Housewife of all time, Bronwyn being the one who gets to appear on Drag Race just feels right. And I just know that she won't be calling any of the contestants looks a "costume". We know how she feels about that.

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Aside from her iconic fights and truly outrageous looks on RHOSLC, Bronwyn has also used her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ right in the past. Specifically, she worked with organizations like Encircle, the Utah Pride Center, and Equality Utah. So she's earned her place on the Drag Race judging panel... even if its only for one episode.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 11 will be avaialable to watch exclusively on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from.

Plenty of Real Housewives have guest judged on RuPaul's Drag Race over the years, including Lisa Rinna, Camille Grammer, and Kandi Buress. But this is the first time that one of the Salt Lake City ladies have gotten the chance. Although given how wildly popular that city is, it tracks that the production company might want to bring them in. And I personally can't wait to see what Bronwyn brings to the table.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 11 is set to premiere May 8th on Paramount+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule. And Bronwyn's tenure on RHOSLC is streaming now on Peacock, with another season currently in production.