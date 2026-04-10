Prices Are Still Going Up At Walt Disney World (But It’s Quieter This Time)

A Disney World vacation is an aspirational experience for many. It’s a trip that is planned months (if not years) in advance and requires significant savings in advance for most families. This is why major Disney World price increases always make headlines, but sometimes they happen and aren't as easily noticed.

You can basically set your watch by Disney World and Disneyland raising prices in early October every year, it’s the beginning of the company’s fiscal year. We haven’t seen a major ticket price increase since last fall, and another isn’t likely for a few more months, but that doesn’t mean your Disney World vacation isn’t getting more expensive.

Food At Walt Disney World Is Slowly Getting More Expensive

Menus at most Disney World restaurants change on a regular basis, and that often means different items being removed from the menu and new ones being added. Because of the changes, it can be difficult to gauge how much more or less expensive a meal can be. But alongside a variety of changes, Disney Food Blog also recently clocked several price increases on existing menu items.

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In most cases, the increases weren’t a lot. We’re talking about most entrees or cocktails going up by a single dollar, sometimes less. However, those increases can add up. If you’re a family of four, buying all your meals on property, and spending several days at Walt Disney World, those dollars add up to something actually significant.

Hotel Prices Are Also Creeping Up

You also need a place to stay when you visit Walt Disney World, and those prices are going up as well. Although there are two dozen Disney World hotels, and some can get very expensive, they hit a variety of price points. WDW Magazine reports that 2026 prices are approximately 4-5% higher than they were in 2026.

Getting to your Disney World hotel is also more expensive now. The Mears Connect shuttle, which replaced the Disney Magical Express when the free service closed, recently instituted a 3% fuel surcharge on all guests. While it appears the added fee is due to current fuel costs, and this might be removed in the future, any guests planning to use the service should plan for it.

There Are Way To Deal With Increased Costs At Walt Disney World

While price increases are never fun, there are ways to deal with them all. The noted price increase at the hotels is for base room rates. Disney World frequently offers discount promotions on hotel stays, so anyone looking to book rooms should check for those. There are also often ticket discount offers to help combat the increased prices.

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On the food side of things, Disney World offers the Disney Dining Plan, a program that helps guests deal with food prices by paying a flat cost for food up front that is cheaper than buying everything separately. That said, the price of the Disney Dining Plan has also gone up slightly from previous years. It’s still a deal, however.

The moral of this story is that there’s more to the cost of a Walt Disney World vacation than the tickets, and anybody saving to visit Disney World should keep that in mind. I still think that a trip to Disney World or Disneyland is absolutely worth it, as expensive as it can be, but the more aware you are of what you’re spending, the happier you’ll be.