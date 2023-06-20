See A Drunk Woman Get Off An Epcot Ride And Start Walking Around In The Off Bounds Area

When Walt Disney first established Disneyland, he made the park dry, not allowing alcohol, because he wanted to be sure that the park remained a family environment and that liquor did not cause any problems. Over the decades, new parks were built and, now, even Magic Kingdom and Disneyland have a limited amount of alcohol available to guests. For the most part, there are not major problems with this. However, sometimes people have a little too much and cause a scene, as a woman did at Epcot over the weekend.

A TikTok has gone viral showing an apparently intoxicated woman who jumps off the boats on the Grand Fiesta Tour. And despite cast members instructing her to return to the boat, she does not do so. Instead, she moves back and forth along a walkway that is likely only used by employees regularly and park attendees during ride evacuations. Check out the first video below:

It appears there as been a delay in the ride, as the boats are not moving. And this woman apparently just has a problem that results in her needing to exit the ride immediately. While emergencies happen, that’s not an excuse to just go wandering around inside the ride, of course. You can actually hear a Disney World cast member telling the woman that he will “take her down” if she does not return to her boat.

Spoiler alert, she did not. In a second video, we see her bring down a rope in order to get into another area clearly not meant for guests. She then hops across the boats and heads for the exit, where another staffer tells her she can’t just leave because this issue has now been escalated, though she does walk out of sight:

In the post accompanying the second video, it’s claimed that the woman tried to fight with people in another boat, and even took swings at Disney World cast members. Needless to say, if true, she’s done. There’s barely a chance that what we see in the video alone might only get removed from the park for the day but, when you take a swing at an employee, you’re going to get permanently banned from Walt Disney World.

This isn't even the first time this month that an Epcot guest jumped off a ride when it was stopped. Another woman was captured leaping out of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Apparently, she desperately needed to use the restroom and, who knows, maybe that was part of the issue here as well.

I can’t imagine anything being worth getting banned from Disney World, but at least some of the people who have had it happen to them now have a story to tell. She could have tried climbing the Mexico pavilion. Instead, she got booted by The Three Caballeros.