The Absolute Best Seat On Epic Universe’s Dueling Stardust Racers, According To A Universal VIP Guide

If you’ve ever sprung for a Universal VIP guide, not only are they friendly, charming, and your ticket to trying many cool attractions, they’ve also seen and done all of the major attractions in Epic Universe and the other Universal Parks. (Not to mention they can tell you what rides people throw up on .) During a recent holiday trip to Epic Universe, I can confirm tour guides Michael and Mason knew what they were talking about. I can also confidently say they will be better than you at flipping upside side down on Dragon Racer’s Rally. In fact, they were pretty much better than anyone I'd seen, so they certainly know their stuff.

When it comes to coaster lore, they’ve also done it all, which means, yes indeed, they have tried both the yellow and green versions of Celestial Park’s popular dueling coaster Stardust Racers. Both sides are a little different from one another. So, where should you try to sit when you queue for the ride ?

(Image credit: Future, Jessica Rawden)

So, What Is The Absolute Best Seat On Stardust Racers?

There are two debates I hear about a lot when it comes to Stardust Racers. The first is whether it is a better ride than Islands of Adventure’s still fairly new VelociCoaster. (I still think VelociCoaster is best , but Racers is pretty dang great at night.) The second is about whether the green side or the yellow side of the popular coaster is the better ride option for coaster enthusiasts.

While the great coaster debate rages on, I will say there is one thing that is a consensus when it comes to the dueling coasters. The green side is loopier than the yellow side, and is considered to be the higher octane side. So, for coaster enthusiasts, that’s really the side to get on, if you are only going to wait in line once.

VIP Guide Michael struck me as someone who is into thrills, and he told me hands down that the green coaster and Row 10 is the way to go if you really want the best ride. The reasons? First, he personally feels green has the better layout. It’s loopier with higher highs. The second reason is that sitting in Row 10 ensures you get more “hang time” than in other parts of the coaster. That’s just science, y’all.

So, if you are in for that high octane ride, this is the way to go. I don’t know if I’d trust Michael with my life, but getting back to the underrated Dragon Racer's Rally, I did trust him with my ride life. He gave me some pointers on how to finally go upside down on Dragon Rally Racers. As a petite woman I did not think this was possible, and he helped me to make it happen with a few solid tips.

So I guess what I’m saying is, if you’re looking for the ride of your life, Michael just gave you the tip to make that happen, too. More info on Universal’s VIP program is available on the Universal Orlando site .