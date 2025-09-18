I Have A New Most Anticipated Theme Park Ride Of 2026, And It's Not From Disney Or Universal

The best thing about theme parks is that there’s always something new to enjoy. While new rides and shows often require that classic attractions at parks close, it’s hard not to get excited by the potential future. There are plenty of new things coming to Disney World, Disneyland, and Universal theme parks in the next couple of years, too. However, I'm most excited about something else.

If you had asked me last week what theme park attraction set to open next year I was most looking forward to, I probably would have said the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster opening at Universal Studios Hollywood, or possibly the new Mandalorian & Grogu update to Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. However, a new ride has jumped to the top of the list, and it’s not from either of the two big theme park companies.

(Image credit: Dollywood)

Dollywood’s NightFlight Expedition Looks Amazing

Something new has been under construction at Pigeon Forge’s Dollywood theme park for the last several months, and while a few rumors of what it would be slipped out, none of them quite did justice to what it actually is. The attraction is called NightFlight Expedition, and it is being called the “first indoor family hybrid coaster and whitewater river raft ride.” That’s certainly a lot.

In a promotional video for the attraction, we see elements that have guests flying over the Smoky Mountains via projection effects, as well as floating down a whitewater river in a thrilling raft ride. There are also roller coaster elements and a lazy boat ride section.

To translate into Disneyland parlance, NightFlight Expedition looks like if Soarin' Around the World, Grizzly River Run, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Pirates of the Caribbean were all a single attraction, and all happened over the course of five and a half minutes. While there will be plenty of thrills, the word "family" is important in the description as it means nearly all guests will be able to experience it. Dollywood is one of the best theme parks for families I've ever been to.

The video is all theoretical, of course. We have to be able to experience the new attraction for ourselves next year when it opens to know if it’s everything that it could be, but Dollywood’s attractions are already an incredible collection of experiences. Big Bear Mountain, the park’s newest roller coaster, has won the Golden Ticket Award for best family roller coaster every year since it opened, and NightFlight already looks like a contender for awards of its own.

Dollywood Is Continuing To Grow In the Theme Park Space

Dollywood touts NightFlight Expedition as the largest attraction investment in the park's history, at $50 million. Clearly, Dollywood wouldn't be making that sort of investment if it didn't expect to see that translate to sales inside the park. Dollywood has seen incredible growth in just the last few years. Its sister park, Branson, Missouri's Silver Dollar City, is in the middle of a massive expansion of its own.

Dolly Parton will be inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame next month. Perhaps it's a fitting time considering that the park that bears her name is about to make a major leap forward in the industry.

I’m looking forward to all the great theme park attractions next year and in the years to come. Disney and Universal still have great stuff on the way, but when I’m planning my theme park schedule in 2026, I won’t be skipping Dollywood, that much is for sure.