Ke Huy Quan Went Full Short Round On Disneyland's Indiana Jones Ride, And Dr. Jones Would Be Proud
"Hold on to your potatoes!"
The thing that makes many theme park attractions great is that they allow guests to experience their favorite movies in a way that’s far more immersive than anything we could see on a screen. Of course, one then has to wonder what it’s like for somebody who was actually in the movie to begin with. Now we know after Ke Huy Quan’s recent trip to Disneyland with his Zootopia 2 co-star Ginnifer Goodwin.
Quan and Goodwin previously appeared in a Disney Parks Instagram video revealing that the Zootopia character Clawhauser was being added to photo ops at Disney California Adventure. A new video just dropped that shows that the pair also made it over to Disneyland, and went on the Indiana Jones Adventure attraction, one of the best Disneyland rides, together, and Ke Huy Quan even brought the right hat for the ride. Check it out.
I love everything about this, and I have to believe Dr. Jones would also approve. The only disappointing part is that “Short Round” didn’t wear his hat during the ride. I’m sure the Cast Member told him to remove it so it wouldn’t fall off during the attraction, but it’s just not quite as fun.
Until Ke Huy Quan made his return to the screen in Everything Everywhere All At Once, he was likely best known for his role as Indiana Jones' sidekick in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. It’s still a memorable performance and one of the highlights of an underrated Indiana Jones film.
Quan and Goodwin are apparently playing a “game” where they’re not supposed to react throughout the ride. Guests are part of an expedition that enters the Temple of the Forbidden Eye, after Indiana Jones had already done so, but had not returned. The ride vehicles come face to face with snakes, bugs, poison darts, and more, while also spying Indy at various points on the attraction.
Quan apparently loses the “game” because he admits he did react when a jet of compressed air, meant to simulate a dart being fired from a wall, hit him in the head. If you don’t know it’s there, it’s difficult not to react to it when you’re hit by a blast of air from the side.
While Short Round may not be part of the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, there’s always a chance that he might appear in the new attraction. A new Indiana Jones ride, which is set to use the same ride design as the Disneyland version but tell a new story, is set to replace Dinosaur at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of the new Tropical Americas land. That transformation is set to begin early next year. Hopefully, Quan will return with his hat to ride it.
