How J.K. Rowling Responded The First Time She Tried The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter’s Famous Butterbeer
A trip to Scotland was in order.
It’s hard to believe that the Wizarding World of Harry Potter has existed in Orlando, Florida for over a decade now. Some of the OG people who were around when the theming was coming together still work in the parks today, and one of them, Chef Steven Jayson, recently opened up about what the pitch was like when butterbeer was being created for the first time, and how J.K. Rowling responded the first time she tried butterbeer.
The first time the Harry Potter creator tried butterbeer she was actually in Scotland. A slew of people involved with creating the magic for Universal Orlanda flew overseas, including merchandise people and The President of Creative, Mark Woodbury, all to present various aspects of the parks to the author. When it came to food and beverage, though, of course the big iconic moment was when Rowling got to taste butterbeer for the very first time. Per Chef Jayson:
I find it really interesting that the popular author spent so many books writing about that particular concoction but had never extrapolated it out further than saying she though it'd be “a little bit like less sickly butterscotch.” But it’s nice to hear that after the effort that went in to creating the iconic product, she had a positive reaction. She’s not the only Harry Potter personality to seemingly enjoy the drink, either, as Tom Felton has admitted to sinking “a few” butterbeers in his day.
Steven Jayson went on to tell us that Rowling was also “extremely pleased” with one other iconic beverage they’d concocted: The Three Broomsticks' Pumpkin Juice. The team had given her “two variations,” one of which Rowling picked and is still what is served at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. As for all of the other butterbeer additions to the parks, Chef Steven Jayson also spoke to us about how those were made over time, also stating they specifically try to only have “stuff [Rowling] wrote about” really available in the parks to keep up the immersive experience. (Note: You can get butterbeer in a few other places, including the Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studio Tour in London and the special butterbeer experience in New York.)
So essentially the team found a way to satisfy butterbeer fans who might have all sorts of cravings. Given the occasional ups and downs of the weather in Florida, these additional products may have strayed from the butterbeer in the books somewhat, but I’m certainly not complaining. I know a lot of people love, love hot butterbeer when it’s offered and I will literally never turn down butterbeer ice cream from Florian Fortescue’s. Really, the products have been a win-win, both to create atmosphere in the Universal Orlando parks and also to satisfy our taste buds. And, of course, to take foamy mustache selfies too.
