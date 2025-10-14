One Thing David Corenswet Says 'Was True' About Bulking Up For Superman After Being A 'String Bean Growing Up'

When David Corenswet, the star of James Gunn’s Superman , took on the role of the Man of Steel, he didn’t just have to find his character’s moral center. He had to build his superhero frame, too. Reports say the 32-year-old actor gained nearly 40 pounds of muscle to fill out the iconic suit, transforming his physique from “string bean” to cinematic powerhouse. But according to Corenswet, the most surprising result of his physical transformation ahead of the flick’s 2025 movie schedule release wasn’t just size, but something else entirely.

Speaking with Men’s Health , the actor admitted that bulking to lead the Superman cast changed how he felt in his own skin, even when he wasn’t on set. He explained to the publication:

I always felt like a bit of a string bean growing up… Clothes technically fit me, but I never fit into them the way I wanted. I always suspected that if I gained some weight, even just bulk, I’d feel better in a T-shirt. Turns out that was true.

It's hard to imagine the Philadelphia native as a "string bean," but it's nice to see him putting that newfound confidence to work as the face of Banana Republic’s fall campaign, where he swaps Kryptonian armor for fashion that feels good to him. And isn’t about designer labels or superhero-level fitness, but about understanding what fits him.

That confidence-forward fashion philosophy mirrors the grounded energy the We Own The City performer brought to his portrayal of Clark Kent. It’s not just about the cape, the curls, or the muscle mass, but instead is about the quiet strength underneath. And that feels pretty "punk rock" to me.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Though the actor has said on previous occasions that the bulk was uncomfortable in some ways, due to the filming schedule, he had to make the body transformation happen pretty quickly, and his body wasn’t used to carrying so much weight. Nevertheless, he still said he’d love to go back to being that size, and he’s gonna have the opportunity soon enough!

Superman was a hit at the box office , as well as with critics, so that means we, fans of all the DC films in order , can expect to see the Lady in the Lake veteran flying onto a slew of upcoming DC movies . The next confirmed appearance of the Pearl actor is the upcoming Man of Tomorrow , which, according to Gunn, will be a Lex and Supes team-up movie — and I’m so unbelievably pumped!

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to the world of DC, including Superman. Plans start at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

Superhero transformations may come with studio resources and expert trainers, but the work still falls squarely on the actors. After all, there’s no shortcut to a superhuman body. And clearly David Corenswet’s training and dieting for Superman paid off. Not only did he look incredible on the big screen, but in his private life, he fills out his clothes and is more confident in what he wears, and I have to imagine that translates to his work.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors