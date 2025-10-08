Will Universal’s Horror Unleashed Swap Out Themed Houses Like Horror Nights? What The Show Directors Told Me
These haunts will stick with you.
Every Halloween season, not only do I look forward to upcoming horror movies, but ways to immerse myself into the genre through spooky experiences. Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights at its theme parks have been a reliable source of entertainment during this time, but this year I had the opportunity to check out Universal’s Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, and had a blast venturing in a new playfully haunted space. I’m already looking forward to my next visit to Horror Unleashed, but I had one burning question for its creators.
Will Universal’s Horror Unleashed change up its houses as we’ve come to expect on a year-to-year basis from Universal Studios’ haunted houses? Here’s what show director Nate Stevenson had to say during CinemaBlend’s exclusive interview:
I caught up with Stevenson and Vice President of Entertainment Art & Design, TJ Mannarino, during a recent press celebration for and at Universal’s Horror Unleashed. Here’s what Mannarino added to the conversation:
Universal’s Horror Unleashed opened in August of this year, and is set to be a year-round attraction for horror fans to get spooked while they are in Sin City’s AREA15, which also includes all sorts of immersive experiences like Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart and the John Wick Experience. While I don’t expect Universal’s Horror Unleashed to turnover its haunted houses and aesthetic as often as Horror Nights given that those are made to be more temporary displays anyways, their answers show they are not only willing, but expect the attraction to undergo changes in order to evolve with horror fans.
The concept of the Las Vegas version of Horror Nights is that you are in a prop house where the “shadow world” breaks through and they can roam around. As you walk through the attraction’s main space, you meet all sorts of characters, most of which are wholly original to Universal’s Horror Unleashed. But the main event of it all is going through the four houses: Universal Monsters, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Exorcist: Believer and Scarecrow: The Reaping.
From my standpoint, they have four winners with the houses there already, but a few years down the line, I would imagine they’d want to mix up a house or two to keep original fans coming back. The space in of itself could also feature new stories within it, and new featured characters to interact with outside of it, perhaps.
It just opened two months ago, so surely the creators are enjoying the hard work they’ve put into the existing houses before looking forward to replacements. I’m certainly curious what houses will make up the Chicago version of Horror Unleashed, which was just announced over the summer. You can get tickets for Universal’s Horror Unleashed right now!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.