Disney World's Latest Ad Sparked A Huge Debate Among Parkgoers, And Fireworks Are Involved

Every year, Disney World comes up with a heartwarming ad campaign to promote the parks, and this year is no exception. The This Is Magic series of commercials has shown just how much the Florida-based theme parks mean to people even years after visiting. However, the latest installment has sparked a major debate among parkgoers about proper firework-viewing etiquette during showtime.

Since the campaign began, Disney has released a handful of commercials that have circulated on television and online. Most recently, the Mouse House aired one on ABC that featured a father and a daughter ( who were also featured in the There’s Magic In The World ad released on the Disney Parks YouTube page) during Magic Kingdon’s firework show. In the clip, the father is shown holding his daughter on his shoulders while talking about how special the experience was because it was her first time seeing fireworks.

It’s a standard interaction to see when gathering on Main Street during nighttime shows, and it's one that everyone seems to have thoughts about. Let’s just say the fireworks weren’t the only ones popping off.

Some Disney Parkgoers Are Upset The Theme Park Would Condone This Action

On one side of the debate are those, like myself, who think it’s inconsiderate to put a child on your shoulders during the show. Now, before you start shouting at me that “Disney is for kids,” let me remind you that Walt himself said that his parks were meant for everybody. No one is saying that parents shouldn’t hold their kids to help them see better; all we’re asking is that they hold them at an acceptable height so they don’t tower over others.

Over on X, there are a lot of folks upset about this, take @PixieDustPhD for example:

Walt Disney World actively promoting putting your kids on your shoulders during fireworks in a “what’s your Disney moment” ad. Omfg. No! NO!!!! Kids. On your hips. Kids face at your face height. KIDS ON SHOULDERS NOW ENDORSED BY DISNEY! No!!!!!!! ❌😵🤬August 24, 2024

@PixieDustPhD said it best as they pointed out that parents should be holding their children on their hips so they’re at eye level with their own heights instead of raising them above everyone else by one to two feet. Not only is this more considerate to those around you who don’t have a parent or friend to lift them up, but it’s also safer for everyone in question.

If you’ve ever been in a packed crowd watching these shows, you know how easy it is to get jostled around. All it would take is one accidental nudge, and the child could fall.

@jenillo pointed out another potential hazard of the move, tweeting:

PSA: your kids’ feet could fall asleep resulting in complete numbness that they may not realize until they’re put back down/fall down on Main Street. They may grow up and discuss it on a podcast

Given Disney World’s commitment to safety, inclusion, and ensuring magical moments for everyone, it’s kind of mind-blowing to see them promote this action with a national ad.

But Others Are Happy To See Such A Beautiful Moment Captured And Encouraged

As expected, parkgoers on the other side of the issue immediately started ranting about “childless Disney adults” and how they’re entitlement is ruining their family’s magical moment. @SirSnapback chimed in with the advice of his own for the annoyed crowd, tweeting:

Just move to another spot…

On the surface, it’s a fair suggestion, but it’s not always feasible, especially once the show has begun. As I mentioned previously, anyone who has ever been on a crowded street during these shows knows that there’s hardly ever room to move, let alone find another spot.

Another popular take came from @LuleAddict, who tweeted:

lol, can’t see the fireworks in THE SKY because of kids on parent’s shoulders. ”

While yes, the fireworks are in the sky and, thus, not totally obstructed by a kid on a parent’s shoulder, what’s not being considered here is the fact that these shows are so much more than just fireworks now. Magic Kindom’s fireworks include projections and even performers flying over the castle that are obstructed by parents hoisting their kids up over their heads.

It might seem like there’s no easy solution to this, but there actually is. In fact, Tokyo Disney not only seems to get the best rides, but it figured out how to manage this issue years ago by strictly enforcing everyone stay seated during the show. It’s unclear why Magic Kingdom hasn’t adopted a similar rule, and there has to be some kind of solution that will appease both sides of this popular debate.

At the end of the day, fireworks are meant to be a magical moment for everybody who stops to enjoy them while visiting the parks -- I know I can't help but cry every time I watch them. A child’s experience is not more valuable than that of a teenager, a short adult, or someone using a mobility aid. It’s time Disney parkgoers stop fighting and understand that the magic moments come from helping and respecting each other.