I Love How Stoked Brittany Mahomes Is About Going To Disneyland In The Theme Park's Annual Super Bowl Commercial

It’s been a tradition for decades. The Super Bowl champions celebrate their big win by visiting either Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World, usually based on which park is closest to the location of that year’s big game. That means that later today, the Kanas City Chiefs will be visiting the Happiest Place on Earth, and even though this is the team’s third Super Bowl win in recent years, Brittany Mahomes is apparently really excited to be visiting Disneyland.

The annual Disney Parks commercial that asks the Super Bowl MVP "What are you going to do next?" aired shortly after the Super Bowl’s thrilling overtime win concluded, and it includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his entire family. He and his wife are each hiding a kid as they shout “We’re going to Disneyland” but Brittany Mahomes is coming across quite excited. Check out the ad below.

Several of those who have done this famous commercial have talked about it. The players know that this might be something they are called on to do. After the game, they simply turn to the right camera and say the line. At that point, the footage is quickly sent to some digital wizards at Disney who insert it and get the advertisement out in a matter of minutes.

Some people who do this commercial are clearly just doing what they're told, but some seem truly excited to be going to Disneyland or Disney World. The Mahomes family looks to be in the latter camp. Tom Brady takes his kids to Disney World even when he hasn't won the big game, so clearly he gets it.

To be fair, it's been about a year since the Mahomes family has been to Disneyland. That's where they went last year when the team won. And there's a lot that's new at Disneyland in that time.

I mean, I get it. I was just at Disneyland Resort a couple of weeks ago for the opening of the Pixar Place hotel, and I wish I was going to Disneyland today. And with a couple of fairly young kids, the amount of stuff you’ll actually be able to do with them at Disneyland can change quite drastically in only a couple of years.

Of course, I’ve also been at Walt Disney World when the Super Bowl champs were there, and I have to say, it makes the place a complete madhouse. On the one hand, if you’re that big a football fan, it’s pretty cool to watch some famous people in the park. For me though, it was all about taking advantage of the small parade to jump in an attraction line that was magically shorter than it was used to being because everybody wanted to see the football players.

If you’re at Disneyland this afternoon you may see some famous football players or their families about. It looks like everybody is set to have a lot of fun. Winning the Super Bowl is cool and all, but what’s better than going to Disneyland?