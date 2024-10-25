A Disney World Parkgoer Admitted He Once Saw A Woman Take A Dump In The Middle Of A Walkway And The Internet Is Horrified

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth and it’s a place where people make memories that last a lifetime. Having said that, there may be some memories you have from your Disney World trip that you might actually wish you could forget. I only just read about somebody allegedly defecating on the ground at Disney World and I’m already wishing I could scrub this from my brain.

Disney Parks are wonderful. The experience is magical. The Cast Members are fantastic. There's always something new at Disney World that makes every trip special. Everything would be perfect if it weren’t for the other guests. We’ve seen numerous cases of adults behaving badly at Disney World, but a comment on the r/Disneyland subreddit reveals what might be the worst when a person reportedly just dropped their pants to crap on the ground at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Redditor stated…

Not at land but at world, woman cops a squat in the middle of the main walkway at DHS and when she gets up there’s a shit in the middle of the road

Needless to say, this is the worst thing I’ve ever heard and I’m now afraid to stand too close in line to another human being while waiting for the Tower of Terror. I’m not alone in this. While the Reddit thread is full of discussions of people doing mean/terrible/gross things, this one is getting the most visceral reaction. Responses include…

Oh. My. God.

The way I just recoiled from my computer screen.

Florida gonna Florida I guess

I laughed, but only because I am distraught.

Recreating that scene from Bridesmaids, huh?

Considering that the cleanliness of Disney Parks is one of their claims to fame, seeing somebody do this has to be about the most terrible thing I can imagine. I get upset when I see people drop trash on the ground at Disneyland, I can’t imagine watching somebody do this. It’s not like restrooms are particularly difficult to find at Disney Parks.

This is unfortunately not the only case we know of, of a guest going to extreme lengths to relieve themselves at a Disney Park somewhere other than a bathroom. I've heard anecdotal stories from Cast Members as well of people doing this to avoid having to leave the long lines of Disney World and Disneyland. But that’s not even an excuse here since this person was apparently just walking down Hollywood Boulevard.

People have been banned from Disney World for a heck of a lot less than this. It doesn’t sound like the woman had to deal with security following this, but of all the things that Cast Members have had to deal with that should get them hazard pay, I feel for whoever had to clean up this particular mess.