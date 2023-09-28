Disney World’s Board Took Annual Passes Away From Employees, But Now There’s A Consolation Prize

While Disney CEO Bob Iger has recently made comments regarding wanting to quiet the noise when it comes to the company’s ongoing battle with the state of Florida, the state seems a bit less interested in that, as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and Governor Ron DeSantis have continued to make things difficult for Walt Disney World. And more recently it's related to the oversight board’s own employees ability to enjoy Disney World.

The CFTOD recently announced a decision to remove an employee perk that had been available to employees of the district that oversees Walt Disney World, a free Main Gate Pass that allowed employees (both current and retired) and their families to visit Walt Disney World free of charge. The new board accused the practice of being a case of corruption, rather than simply an employee perk, not too dissimilar to getting free food when you work at a restaurant. In its place (according to AP) employees will now get a $3,000 stipend, which they could potentially still use to purchase an AP, though it still won’t be as good a deal as the previous one.

With a $3,000 stipend, an employee of the CFTOD can potentially purchase as many as two APs that don’t include significant blockout dates, but that’s not going to go as far as the previous offer, which was usable by entire families. One Reedy Creek fireman spoke at a recent meeting about how the old pass allowed him to visit the park with his grandkids, something that won’t be possible with the new stipend, as it will not only limit the number of passes but who can use them.

There is a potential benefit to those who didn’t use the Main Gate Pass previously, they will now have $3,000 they can use on something that’s potentially of more value to them, which isn’t a bad thing. I suppose if people want to use their money to buy a Universal Orlando Annual Pass, or literally anything else, they now can.

An extra three grand is nothing to sneeze at. And for many who used the old Main Gate Pass, this might be enough to let them continue to visit Walt Disney World just as they did before, but for some, it will clearly be less, and potentially less reason to continue to work for the CFTOD. Considering that employees like firefighters were some of those who praised the transition led by the governor, and are now criticizing this change to benefits, one wonders if there might be a souring in the relationship.

The CFTOD is currently suing, and being sued, by Walt Disney World, and it’s not hard to imagine that this move was made as part of this ongoing battle, as it will certainly mean less money going to Walt Disney World overall. Disney’s lawsuit at both the state and federal level claims that the theme park resort is being retaliated against for voicing opposition to state law.