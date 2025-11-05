See Two 'Foolish Mortals' (AKA Little Girls) Got Treated To The Full Disney Experience At The Haunted Mansion
Disney Magic was in full effect for these two at the Haunted Mansion.
While there are numerous iconic Disney Parks attractions, there may be none better than the Haunted Mansion. I think it’s the best ride at Disneyland, and it’s arguably even better at Disney World than at Disneyland. It’s a ride worth doing on any trip, but as often as I have ridden the Doom Buggies, I’ve never had quite the ride that two kids recently had.
A video is currently going viral on Facebook that shows two young girls getting the ultimate Haunted Mansion experience. They’re both dressed like Haunted Mansion Cast Members and get treated as such, being moved to the front of the line and getting a real VIP Experience.
First off, these kids are absolutely adorable. These are beautiful outfits that look like absolutely perfect reproductions of the Cast Member uniform. They look so good that anybody old enough to actually be a Disney World Cast Member likely wouldn’t be allowed in the park dressed that way for fear of guests confusing them for Cast Members.
The best part, however, is the Honorary Caretaker card the kids went home with. While it’s a simple postcard, it’s the sort of Disney World merch that you simply can’t buy, and that makes it really special. I’ve never even seen this thing before and wasn’t aware it was something guests could even get. It’s super cool and will help make this Disney World trip extra special for these kids.
It’s unclear whether this was a random moment of Disney Parks magic or something that had been previously arranged, but either way, it’s special for the kids in question. Sometimes you really can just be lucky and find yourself the beneficiary of an experience that not everybody at a Disney park gets to have.
I once found myself riding in the pilot’s cabin of the Disney World Monorail between Epcot and Magic Kingdom just because my group and I missed the previous train, and the Cast Member felt bad. I don’t remember a lot of details from that particular trip, but I remember seeing the fireworks go off over Cinderella Castle as we approached on the Monorail, a view you just don’t get from a standard seat.
As somebody who still appreciates Disney magic, I love it when I see others getting to experience it, because it means an experience that will be just as memorable for them. These kids will likely remember this trip for a long time. Now, how do I become an honorary caretaker at the Haunted Mansion?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.