See Two 'Foolish Mortals' (AKA Little Girls) Got Treated To The Full Disney Experience At The Haunted Mansion

While there are numerous iconic Disney Parks attractions, there may be none better than the Haunted Mansion. I think it’s the best ride at Disneyland, and it’s arguably even better at Disney World than at Disneyland. It’s a ride worth doing on any trip, but as often as I have ridden the Doom Buggies, I’ve never had quite the ride that two kids recently had.

A video is currently going viral on Facebook that shows two young girls getting the ultimate Haunted Mansion experience. They’re both dressed like Haunted Mansion Cast Members and get treated as such, being moved to the front of the line and getting a real VIP Experience.

(Image credit: Travel Along with Jamie Facebook)

First off, these kids are absolutely adorable. These are beautiful outfits that look like absolutely perfect reproductions of the Cast Member uniform. They look so good that anybody old enough to actually be a Disney World Cast Member likely wouldn’t be allowed in the park dressed that way for fear of guests confusing them for Cast Members.

The best part, however, is the Honorary Caretaker card the kids went home with. While it’s a simple postcard, it’s the sort of Disney World merch that you simply can’t buy, and that makes it really special. I’ve never even seen this thing before and wasn’t aware it was something guests could even get. It’s super cool and will help make this Disney World trip extra special for these kids.

(Image credit: Travel Along with Jamie Facebook)

It’s unclear whether this was a random moment of Disney Parks magic or something that had been previously arranged, but either way, it’s special for the kids in question. Sometimes you really can just be lucky and find yourself the beneficiary of an experience that not everybody at a Disney park gets to have.

I once found myself riding in the pilot’s cabin of the Disney World Monorail between Epcot and Magic Kingdom just because my group and I missed the previous train, and the Cast Member felt bad. I don’t remember a lot of details from that particular trip, but I remember seeing the fireworks go off over Cinderella Castle as we approached on the Monorail, a view you just don’t get from a standard seat.

As somebody who still appreciates Disney magic, I love it when I see others getting to experience it, because it means an experience that will be just as memorable for them. These kids will likely remember this trip for a long time. Now, how do I become an honorary caretaker at the Haunted Mansion?