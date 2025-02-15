Disneyland Just Spent A Heckuva Lot On More Property, And I Am Not Looking Forward To What That Will Do For My Wallet

As Disneyland enters its 70th year, things, as Walt said, will always change, but nothing changes more often than the price. Disneyland is an expensive ticket. That isn’t exactly news, but then it’s hard to argue that Disneyland is an expensive place to run. It certainly isn't cheap to keep the resort looking great, and there's always something new at Disneyland to enjoy that cost money to create. If it ends up costing me more so that Disneyland Cast members get paid well, that’s a trade I’m willing to make.

With a massive plan for Disneyland expansion set for the coming years, we can expect that the bigger park with more attractions is only going to lead to continued price increases. But that process may already be underway as Disneyland just spent $124 million on a building, and you know the resort is going to need to pay for that somehow.

Disneyland Just Bought A Warehouse For $124 Million

According to The OC Register, Disneyland just spent $124 million to buy a 400,000-square-foot warehouse in Anaheim, California. The resort had already been a tenant of the building, but by purchasing the building outright, Disney now has more space, which it’s going to need as Disneyland continues expanding.

The building's primary purpose will reportedly be for parade storage. Disneyland uses the space to hold the floats that aren’t being used in active parades. Each Disneyland resort park has space on site to hold one parade each, but a lot of that space will likely be transformed over the next several years as the DisneylandForward expansion takes place. As such, the parks will likely need more off-site storage at least for the next few years.

DisneylandForward Looks To Be Moving, Uh, Forward.

Still, while I’m not excited about what paying for this new warehouse is going to cost me, I’m still quite excited by what it means. The DisneylandForward expansion was approved by the city of Anaheim a little under a year ago, though nothing about it was specifically mentioned at last year’s D23 event.

There are a lot of new Disneyland projects on the horizon, including a new Coco attraction and an entirely new Avatar land. At this point, the expectation is that all that will be replacing existing attractions. DisneylandForward will be an actual expansion of both parks, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining complex, transforming large portions of what is now parking lot into resort space.

We don’t know when any of this work will actually begin, never mind end. The first order of business is the expansion of Avengers Campus, including two new attractions. The Disney California Adventure Red Car Trolly recently ceased operation, at least for now, though possibly forever, as construction behind Avengers Campus is set to begin shortly.