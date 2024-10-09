Disneyland Ticket Prices Have Increased (Again!) And Have Passed A Depressing Milestone

Every year there is something new at Disneyland to experience and every year having that experience gets more expensive. You can set your watch by the fact that Disneyland Resort price increases will hit in early October, the last one was 363 days ago, and now we’re here again. Disneyland has increased prices on virtually all park tickets as well as all Magic Key annual passes. Disneyland is now so expensive that a single day at a single park can now cost you over $200 for the first time ever.

Disneyland park tickets work on a tier system so the price you pay varies depending on what time of year you visit. The cheapest ticket available is $104, a price which has remained constant for several years, and did not go up today either. Disneyland tickets only crossed the $100 mark back in 2016, but eight years later, they now can cost you over $200.

Disneyland Tickets Break The $200 Barrier

That’s a fairly depressing milestone to hit. The price of the most expensive ticket was previously $194, but now it clocks in at $206. The difference may not be much in real dollars, but breaking the $200 barrier feels like a lot psychologically. That’s the price for one person to visit one of Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks, for a single day. Even though that day is during the resort’s most popular periods, like the height of the summer or the upcoming Christmas holidays, it’s just a lot.

Price increases also went into effect for the Park Hopper, the optional add-on that allows guests to visit both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on the same day, as well as for the optional, but admittedly useful Lightning Lane Multi-Pass.

Those who don’t need to buy regular Disneyland tickets because they have a Magic Key, Disneyland resort’s annual pass, didn’t fair any better. The four different passes (each one has a different number of blackout days) all jumped in price as well. The Imagine Magic Key, only available to Southern California residents, jumped a massive 20% to $599. The Inspire Magic Key jumped a relatively tame 6%, but it now tops out at $1,749.

Magic Key Holders Are Getting New Perks With Increased Prices

For those who will be renewing their Magic Key passes, there are some new benefits being added to them which may help make the price increase easier to swallow. Scott Gustin reports that a special Magic Key preview of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the new Disneyland attraction set to open November 15, will be offered. In addition, in 2025 Disneyland will begin to offer some additional discounts and benefits to Magic Key holders, including select periods where the discount for Lightning Lane Multipass will increase from the standard to 20% to 50%.

Considering that even Wall Street has begun to ask if Disney parks’ price increases are getting out of hand, one wonders if there will be a point at which prices will simply increase too much. To a certain extent pricing people out of the parks is part of the goal, but if things go too far, it could end up hurting Disney in the long run, and the recovery from that.