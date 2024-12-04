Disneyland's Popular New Holiday Snack Isn't Much To Look At, But Fans Are All Over It

While Disneyland’s best attractions are usually what get headlines, the resort’s food is also worthy of note. Some of the best food at Disneyland is actually some of the best food you’ll eat, period. Whether you’re looking for a creative snack, a fine dining experience, or a meal on the go, Disneyland has it all, and one of its newer items has gone viral as fans are loving it, even if it looks like a mess.

One of the most popular quick snacks at Disneyland for some time has been the cheesy garlic pretzel bread. It’s available in Fantasyland and is an ooey-gooey savory treat, but a popular menu hack among guests for a while has been the act of grabbing the bread from Maurice’s Treats at Fantasyland, then buying a meat skewer from the Bengal Barbecue in Adventureland, and combining them into a delicious meal.

@getawaytodayvacations Garlic Cheesy Pretzel Bread + Beef Skewer = OUR FAVORITE! Here are our pro-tips for this tasty creation: ✅ Mobile order your skewer from Bengal Barbecue FIRST. ✅ You can mobile order from Edelweiss Snacks, but the Maurice’s Treats location is a little bit closer. Both locations are typically well stocked, so you can’t go wrong with either one. ✅ The bread is pre-sliced into three sections, so it works well with the skewers, BUT some people like to cut up the meat pieces into smaller pieces. You can do it either way! ✅ If you’re traveling with family or friends who like to try different things, order one of each of the skewers and mix and match your sandwiches! We LOVE being your Disney vacation experts! Let us help you book your next Disneyland vacation at getawaytoday.com or call 855-GET-AWAY ♬ original sound - getawaytoday

However, Disneyland is always paying attention and it seems that the park noticed what everybody was doing, so back in late August when the Halloween season kicked off at Disneyland, the park began to sell a cheesy garlic pretzel bread with a bratwurst inside. It can be found at Edelweiss Snacks near the Matterhorn, and it doesn’t look any sexier, but it’s just what people were looking for.

A post shared by foodbeast (@foodbeast) A photo posted by on

Watching people eat this isn’t exactly the most attractive thing in the world but it still makes me want one. It's a great grab and go item, if you’re looking for something that can be reasonably filling and work as a meal, but that you want to easily eat while standing in line for your next ride. It’s basically the lunch version of the underrated breakfast chmichanga and it’s great.

A post shared by Foodatdisneyland (@foodatdisneyland) A photo posted by on

While the item was officially a seasonal menu item for Halloween, the cheesy garlic pretzel bread with bratwurst is still available during the Disneyland holiday celebration. While it remains to be seen if the item will become a part of the permanent menu, if the popularity of it is any indication, that would seem likely.

For Halloween Disneyland slammed a bratwurst into that delicious cheesy bread. pic.twitter.com/yrrq4ernkFAugust 23, 2024

There's never been a better time to eat your way through Disneyland Resort. One of Disneyland's best restaurants only recently opened, and the Festival of the Holidays menu at Disney California Adventure is amazing. This viral treat is just another to add to the list.

Of course, as long as the bread itself remains on the menu, the Bengal Barbecue isn’t going anywhere, so the menu “hack” is always an option if this "seasonal" item goes away. But that’s all the more reason that Disneyland just offering the bread and meat combo together makes so much sense.

We’ll have to wait until January to see what comes next for this viral sensation. Once there’s no particular festival or holiday to celebrate after the new year, if the cheesy garlic pretzel bread and bratwurst is still available, then it may have become a new menu fixture.