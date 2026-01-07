Fans Can't Stop Roasting Disneyland Over The Pink Milk On The New Star Wars Menu

When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge first opened at Disneyland, it gave fans a chance to live out their own adventure in a galaxy far, far away. Guests could visit a unique planet in the Star Wars universe, fly the Millennium Falcon, and even drink blue and green milk like Luke Skywalker.

Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios has a “Milk Stand” where guests can get Blue Milk, as seen in the original Star Wars, and the Green Milk that Luke drank in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Now Disney Parks has announced that a third color/flavor is being added to the mix as Pink Milk will be available at Disneyland later this week.

Pink is officially our mood. 🥛🌌 Pink milk will be arriving at Milk Stand in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at @Disneyland on Jan. 8💗 pic.twitter.com/OJKP1ZynIMJanuary 5, 2026

While not everybody is a fan of blue or green milk, I am, so I’m excited to check out Pink Milk on my next trip to Disneyland. Having said that, there is one issue with the product that, if you look at the image, you might also notice. Pink milk is not pink. As theme park journalist Alicia Stella pointed out perfectly.

Guess which one is named “Pink Milk” https://t.co/lTsRs00iSV pic.twitter.com/NShA3JaEmrJanuary 6, 2026

Alicia is far from the only one to notice that pink milk is not pink. There are serval social media posts pointing out that the milk looks more orange than pink, Comments online include…

Introducing your new favorite beverage, Pink Milk, the bevy contains no milk or any pink! @ThemeParkBar

Is the milk pink or orange? - @AshleyLCarter1

So there’s another flavor coming in people will hate? - @NickChaps96

The green milk is yellow so what do you expect - @PeterSciretta

Pink Milk will be the first “milk” beverage that doesn’t have its basis in a Star Wars movie, however, it does technically qualify as canon, as the beverage was introduced in a Star Wars comic book before arriving on Batuu. The milk comes from an alien creature called a po’ackster.

Thus far, Pink Milk has only been announced for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. There’s no word on whether the drink will come to Batuu East (aka Disney’s Hollywood Studios), though it’s all but certain that it will happen eventually. When that does happen, one of the big questions will be what gets added to it.

Alcohol can only be found at Disneyland at locations where guests sit and eat, and drinks can’t be taken into the rest of the park. That’s not the case at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, so shots are available to be added to milk there. Blue Milk can be ordered with rum, and Green Milk comes with tequila.

The exact flavor of the drink has not been disclosed, but Disneyland calls it “sweet and fruity,” which will make it similar to the other two drinks. While most people seem to prefer blue to green, I've always thought green milk is the superior flavor, but perhaps there will be a new best option soon.