Kaley Cuoco’s Sweet Big Bang Theory Reunion With Jim Parson This Weekend Has Me Feeling Nostalgic

It’s been over five years since The Big Bang Theory wrapped up its 12-season run on CBS, though the show is still beloved by many. That sheer affection also extends to the Big Bang cast , who’ve since moved on to other gigs. Despite the fact that they no longer work together, the stars do cross paths now and then. On that note, series alums Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco had a sweet reunion just this weekend, and the post chronicling the moment has me feeling nostalgic.

As of late, Jim Parsons has been performing a production of the acclaimed play Our Town, in which he plays the role of the Stage Manager. Kaley Cuoco was certainly aware of her friend and former co-star’s gig, as she attended one of the performances this weekend. What was even sweeter about the run-in is that the actress totally surprised Parsons. She subsequently posted a photo of herself and the former Sheldon Cooper actor embracing. You can check it out for yourself down below:

Years ago, I started watching The Big Bang Theory when reruns began airing on TBS during my senior year of high school. Admittedly, I don’t really revisit the show that much anymore, but Kaley Cuoco’s photo is still enough to make me nostalgic. It’s a rare treat whenever the stars reunite on or off camera and, anytime it happens, my mind goes to their exploits on the Chuck Lorre-produced comedy series. Some may laugh when I say this but, in a way, it was a somewhat simpler time.

Some of the stars of the brainy sitcom have worked together and supported each other since the show ended. Earlier this year, Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprised their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler and reunited on Young Sheldon ’s series finale . Bialik is also joining forces with Melissa Rauch (who played Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on Big Bang) during Night Court Season 3. And, ahead of that, Rauch worked with Kunal Nayyar (known for playing Raj Koothrappali) again during NC Season 2. And, away from the stage, Nayyar and others celebrated after Stuart actor Kevin Sussman got married .

During a recent interview, Jim Parsons discussed his time working on Big Bang and was asked how he’d feel about joining a sequel series of sorts. Parsons said he’d decline a revival right now, but said that could change at some point in the future. Shortly after, someone asked Kaley Cuoco how she’d feel about reprising her role as Penny and, ultimately, Cuoco would be game to return .

The chances of the OG cast returning for a revival seem to be slim right now. But, if you ask me, the continued cast reunions are enough to satiate me. Sure, their characters are missed, but it’s comforting to know that the actors who portrayed the likes of Penny, Sheldon, Amy and co. still have love for each other.

In the event that you would like to see the stars bouncing off each other again, though, grab a Max subscription and stream all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory now.