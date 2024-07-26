Kaley Cuoco Brought Her Baby To The Set Of Her Based On A True Story Series, And The Pics Are Even More Adorable Than I Expected

Kaley Cuoco has been hard at work on the second season of Peacock’s beloved Based on a True Story. The thriller, which premiered last summer, was renewed for Season 2 in October 2023. While it doesn’t seem like much has changed between then and now, as those with a Peacock subscription will soon find out, there is one major difference for Cuoco, and that’s the fact that her little girl was finally able to visit her at work.

The Big Bang Theory alum and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their baby, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey in March 2023. Fast forward over a year, and little Matilda was able to visit her mom at work. Cuoco documented the sweet moments on her Instagram, revealing she had “dreamed of the classic ‘baby on camera’ pic since the day she was born.” She also suggested that Matilda could even share the photo 20 years from now while she’s on The Late Show:

The photos are absolutely adorable, and it already seems like Matilda might be taking after her mom and dad. It’s always sweet seeing kids visiting their parents at work, especially when it’s the first time. Plus, if Matilda were to follow in Mom and Dad’s footsteps and wind up on The Late Show years from now, it would be a sweet story even though she wouldn’t even remember it. However, a picture is worth a thousand words, and I'm sure this will be a story shared throughout the little one's life.

Considering both Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are actors, performing certainly runs in Matilda’s blood, but of course, it’s far too early to think about that. It just seems like the Flight Attendant star is enjoying the sweet time she’s able to spend with her daughter. It wouldn’t be surprising if she was a hit with the rest of the cast and crew too, and it probably helped that Cuoco had multiple babysitters she could count on when she was filming.

Luckily, Cuoco still has some buffer from Hollywood when she and the family need to get away, so Matilda won’t always be growing up on the set of one of her parents’ projects. The actress has a ranch in Thousand Oaks with a growing farm and plenty of animals. Even though it’s still somewhat in the vicinity of Los Angeles, it’s definitely quieter and away from the hustle and bustle.

It's going to be exciting seeing Matilda visiting her parents on the sets of their projects over the years, as Cuoco and Pelphrey will likely be documenting a lot of it. For her, though, she’s merely just seeing her mommy and daddy along with their friends, but she is just as happy as ever, and pretty adorable.