I Can't Get Over Anne Hathaway Poking Fun At Tom Cruise As They Announce Their Days Of Thunder Sequel

Tom Cruise is venturing into new territory as an actor with his upcoming 2026 movie release, Digger, but it’s also apparent that he’s still in his sequel era. Earlier this year, it was reported that Cruise would reprise his role as Cole Trickle for a Days of Thunder sequel. Since then, nothing about the production had officially been announced. That’s changed, however, as Cruise has now confirmed the movie himself. Not only that, but he also revealed his first new co-star, Anne Hathaway, who delightfully poked fun at him in the announcement video.

One thing I can say about Cruise is that he’s full of surprises, and I certainly wasn’t expecting him, Hathaway and Paramount Pictures to casually confirm the Days of Thunder follow-up on Saturday. The funny clip was posted to Instagram, and it sees Cruise and Hathaway chopping it up on a racetrack, before revealing a car adorned in the movie’s logo. What really strikes me is the playful back-and-forth between the co-stars, which includes Hathaway joking with her co-star about his attempts to land on a tagline for their film:

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I’m already excited to see these two actors play off each other on the big screen. Few specifics on Hathaway's character are available at this time but, per a release, she'll be playing a team owner and engineer. Personally, I love that she's playing a character with a connection to the racing world. And, her character and Cruise's Cole positioned to bust each other’s chops every now and then, I’m so ready for that. Regardless, though, this video alone convinces me that Hathaway and Cruise will be fun to watch together.

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Directed by the late, great Tony Scott, the very rewatchable Days of Thunder sees Cruise play ambitious racecar driver Cole Trickle, who seeks success in the racing game. As Cole navigates the ups and downs of the business (and battles injuries), he forges a complex bond with former rival Rowdy Burns (Michael Rooker). On top of that, Trickle also starts up a relationship with brilliant neurosurgeon Dr. Claire Lewicki (Nicole Kidman).

The 1990 sports drama may not get the love that Top Gun receives, but it still stands as one of Cruise’s signature films. It also still seems to hold a warm place in Cruise’s heart, as he paid homage to the movie as well as producer Jerry Bruckheimer amid the release of the latter’s latest racing flick, F1, in 2025. Since the release of that Formula 1 movie, many, even director Joseph Kosinski, have joked about a crossover film. (And, quite frankly, I think such a movie would dominate at the box office.)

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As for the DOT sequel, it’s being directed by Jonathan Levine, and Bruckheimer is returning to produce. What's also exciting is that the film will be shot for the IMAX format, which follows in line with Cruise's more recent theatrical releases.

While I’m already sold on the notion of Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway sharing the screen, I already have other questions. One thing I’m curious about is the title, which is simply being referred to as Days of Thunder at this point. Considering that’s the exact title of the first film, I’d be surprised if that name actually sticks. This could be a situation in which the creative team is using this as a placeholder title. But, of course, that’s just my assumption.

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The premise is also on my mind, as I can’t help but wonder where audiences will pick up with Cole all these years later. I mean, is he still racing and is forced to jump back into the driver’s seat, or is he still a legitimate racer over 30 years later. Additionally, I wonder if any surviving cast members from the first movie will be involved like Rooker, John C. Reilly or Cary Elwes. I’d also love it if the creative team were to find a way to honor the character of Harry Hogge, who was played by the late Robert Duvall.

What I can say, based on Tom Cruise’s track record, is that he puts a lot of thought into the projects he selects. So there was clearly a hook within this sequel’s story that caught his attention and that of Anne Hathaway. My ears are perked up and ready for more information on this movie, and I remain excited to see Cruise reprise Cole. At the same time, here’s hoping that we get to see more playful banter between Hathaway and Cruise sooner rather than later.

The new Days of Thunder movie is set to race into theaters sometime during the summer of 2028! In the meantime, prepare by streaming the original film with a Paramount+ subscription, or check it out for free on Pluto TV.