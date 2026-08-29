As Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Settle Into Marriage, What Kind Of Career Plans Are They Making?

Well, summer is almost over, and it’s time to really get back to work. That’s very much the case for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, too. That’s because, after getting married at Madison Square Garden on July 3 , insiders are making claims about the couple’s upcoming professional plans.

The gist is, Swift and Kelce are simply getting back to business as usual, the only difference is, they're married now. The NFL season is about to kick off on the 2026 TV schedule , and there’s plenty of speculation running around about what kind of music Swift might release next (my money is on TS13 being a country album ). According to one source, they’re going about all this and “settling into this new rhythm as a married couple.” This means the pop star is diving back into her music, as one insider claimed to Page Six :

Taylor has been pouring herself into writing new music and is incredibly inspired creatively. Songwriting has been her main focus, and she’s really excited about what’s taking shape.

Swift’s next new project (not counting potential re-releases) will be her 13th album. That number is very important to her and the Swifties, so there’s no doubt this project will be special. It’s not confirmed that’s what she’s working on; however, it seems logical to assume that it might be her next release.

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Along with that, her debut album will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, and Swifties are speculating that Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) might be released.

Meanwhile, about a month before her wedding, she released her song for Toy Story 5 , “I Knew It, I Knew You.” So, in short, she has a lot going on.

As for her husband, Travis Kelce is entering his 14th season in the NFL. He’s actually been back at work for a while between training camp and the preseason. However, his season will officially start on Steptember 14 when the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Denver Broncos. According to this insider, the upcoming games are his top priority:

Travis is completely dialed in on this NFL season right now. He’s focused on football, his team and having the best season he possibly can. He’s been in talks with different networks and studios over the last few years about various projects, and there are definitely opportunities there for him when the time comes, but none of that is his priority right now.

Of course, along with playing football, Travis Kelce also hosts his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason. It’s not surprising that he’s allegedly in talks with networks about other projects, either, because he’s pretty consistently had other things in the works while playing football.

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Now, when it comes to Swift and Kelce sharing their busy lives as a married couple, the insider claimed that they “still light up” when talking about each other and calling one another husband and wife. Apparently, they’re very excited to do all of this together, even if it’s a lot, and they’re enthusiastic about what’s to come, as the insider claimed:

They’re just incredibly happy to be in this next chapter together and are enjoying figuring out what their new normal looks like.

Well, while they’re excited about figuring out their “new normal,” I can’t wait to see what they do next professionally. It’s always fun to see Kelce play, and I’m always anticipating Swift’s new music. However, now, along with being stoked about those things separately, I also can’t wait to see how they each support one another through all this.