Black Panther’s New Star David Jonsson Honored Chadwick Boseman On The Anniversary Of His Death

It’s been six years since Hollywood and the world at large lost Chadwick Boseman, and many still feel the gravity of that loss. The beloved Black Panther star died on August 28, 2020 at the age of 43 following a private battle with colon cancer. Many continue to pay tribute to the late actor today, and that’s especially true when it comes to the anniversary of his death. This year, fans did that yet again, and joining them was David Jonsson, the new lead of the aforementioned Marvel franchise.

Jonsson is set to take on the role of T’Challa II in the upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther 3. So it’s incredibly fitting that the rising British actor would take a moment to pay tribute to the man whose footsteps he’s following in. The Rye Lane alum shared a post on his Instagram story, which included a sweet photo of Boseman doing the Wakanda salute during an event. Jonsson also added a tender caption to the post:

Inspiration in every sense… Rest in Power.

To say that I agree with the assertion that Boseman is an “inspiration” would be an understatement. For starters, the Get On Up star brought a regalness and an unparalleled sense of energy or restraint to his performances. Boseman not only inspired people through his work as an artist, though, as many marveled at the way in which he carried himself as a human being. He seemed to be a man of high character, and the same can definitely be said of his beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe character.

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It was decided by Marvel and Black Panther franchise helmer Ryan Coogler that T’Challa wouldn’t be recast, and the character was killed off in 2022’s Wakanda Forever (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription). That film serves not only as a continuation of the mythos but also as a tribute to both Boseman and his on-screen alter ego. Letitia Wright’s Shuri became Wakanda’s new protector, but many wondered what the reveal of T’Challa II (or Toussaint) at the end of Forever.

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That answer finally came at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, during which David Jonsson’s casting was met with applause in Hall H. While fans like myself are excited to see what the Alien: Romulus star brings to the role, he also has support from his co-stars. Wright called the casting news “beautiful” and explained that she and Jonsson already had a personal connection. Also, M’Baku actor Winston Duke welcomed Jonsson not by giving him advice, but by giving him the space to spread his wings as a performer. Duke said that same “grace” was extended to him when he joined the franchise years ago.

So far, details on the third Black Panther movie are scarce, though Duke did vaguely hype Coogler’s approach to the work. Rumors, of course, have already begun to swirl around the film, and one piece of gossip suggests that Angela Bassett’s Ramonda will somehow appear following her much-discussed death in the previous movie.

Whatever happens, I’m confident that Ryan Coogler, David Jonsson and co. have something special planned for the Black Panther threequel. On top of that, it seems evident that they’ll not only seek to push the series forward but continue to honor Chadwick Boseman’s legacy as they do so. That combined with the various memories people still share about Boseman should help ensure that he’s never forgotten.