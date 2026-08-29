The Sweet Detail Sydney Sweeney Just Had Sewn Into Her Newest Lingerie Line

Ever since launching her own size-inclusive lingerie line , SYRN, Sydney Sweeney has been making headlines for it. Now, it's the talk of the town because her latest drop features a detail that's incredibly sweet and thoughtful.

The Smart Objects actress previously expressed that her inspiration for the lingerie brand was to show that everyone’s “boobs and bodies” are unique, with full representation of all sizes. But according to a press release shared by InStyle , Sweeney added another message sewn into the brand’s new collection, “Birthday Boobs,” that’s too sweet:

It’s like a love note you get to wear. If you look closely, you can see my handwritten ‘I really love you’ woven into the embroidery.

Aww, that’s just too cute! Spreading your love to women of different shapes and sizes in the lingerie they’re wearing is the perfect way for The Housemaid actress to show fans that they’re all beautiful and loved. To me, an inspirational message like that seems a whole lot better than an autograph.

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For more context on “Birthday Boobs,” her new lingerie line will be dropped during her birthday month of September. In the same press release, Sweeney revealed she wanted her upcoming collection to feel “really feminine and special” to her. With the undergarment attire coming in 44 bra sizes and three colors - baby pink, baby blue, and black - adding a touch of embroidery is the icing on the cake for any woman to feel special while wearing the brand.

When SYRN first launched, it was selling out faster than predicted. Since then, Sweeney has consistently promoted it. Now she's back at it again with her birthday drop that features this lovely little message.

However, allegations surfaced that SYRN has reportedly been a “disaster,” with claims that sales had been decreasing. With Sweeney’s new embroidery sewn onto the “Birthday Boobs” collection, I’d like to believe more women will be getting in line to buy these garments, knowing the Anyone But You actress’s hemmed message will inspire women to not only look beautiful but feel beautiful.

Along with releasing lingerie to empower women, Sweeney has plenty of movies to look forward to, such as the upcoming tragicomedy The Custom of the Country. She’ll also be in the book-to-screen adaptation of The Housemaid's sequel, collaborating with Colman Domingo in Scandalous! , and a reimagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. With so many exciting projects on the horizon, the Emmy nominee is continuing to make waves in the film and fashion scene in the best way.

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With Sydney Sweeney’s sweet message of love embroidered in her new lingerie brand, it’s clear she wants women to carry her mission to love their bodies and embrace what makes them unique. After all, confidence and self-love can never go out of style.