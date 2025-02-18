I Did Not Have Talking About Egg Prices At Disney World On My Bingo Card This Month, But Here We Are In This ‘Strange World’

The price of eggs has been a significant talking point on the political stage for the last several months. Due to an outbreak of bird flu, the supply of eggs in the U.S. has been significantly reduced, leading to eggs being very expensive if you can find them all. However, there is apparently one place where you can get a dozen eggs for a halfway decent price: Walt Disney World.

Generally speaking, when we talk about pricing at Walt Disney World, we only ever talk about how expensive it is. Prices at the Vacation Kingdom seem to be endlessly on the rise, and things that used to be free at Disney World now cost money. However, as one fan recently pointed out on Reddit, the Saratoga Springs Resort has a half-decent price on eggs, only charging $5.49 for a dozen recently. As they said…

It's a strange world when the price of eggs at WDW is lower than my local grocery store!

This is certainly true. Paying more for things when you’re something of a captive audience is to be expected. A bottle of wine is more expensive at a restaurant than it would be at the store. Let’s not even talk about what a slice of cake costs at Disney World.

With egg prices being ridiculous just about everywhere right now, you would expect the Disney World price of eggs to be on par with buying Disney World's Lighting Lane for a day. Looking at the image attached to the Reddit post, you can see that the Artist’s Palette Shop at Saratoga Springs charges an obscene amount for bacon, making the reasonable price of eggs all the more bizarre.

For the most part, we accept paying more for going to Disney World. We’re at least aware that everything is going to be more expensive when we’re there. Honestly, it’s nice to see something that isn’t a crazy price. It would be nice if there were a few other items that were more reasonable to help balance out the costs elsewhere.

Of course, for some, the fact that Walt Disney World even sells eggs might be more of a shock. The Saratoga Springs Resort is part of the Disney Vacation Club, the company’s timeshare program, and as such, it has condo-style rooms that include small kitchen setups for those who might be looking to make some meals in their room rather than go out to the Disney World restaurants every night.

Getting into a Disney World hotel if you don’t have a reservation for a room or at a restaurant can be something of a crap shoot, so anybody who lives nearby and needs eggs would do well to swing by and pick some up until the price goes up, which it most assuredly will.