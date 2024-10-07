Disney World Fans Are Freaking Out Over Prices Again, And A $22 Dollar Slice Of Cake Is Involved

At this point, it's expected that prices at Disney World would be nuts. Price increases that make Disney World more expensive are almost not even a shock anymore. One can expect ticket prices to go up once a year like clockwork and, like any other tourist destination, even fairly normal items are more expensive there than elsewhere. However, one of the newest locations coming to Disney World, the Cake Bake Shop restaurant and bakery, is really, uh, taking the ($22 slice of) cake when it comes to expensive items.

The Cake Bake Shop was supposed to open on Disney World’s Boardwalk earlier this year, but construction is taking far longer than expected and the spot is now eyeing an early 2025 grand opening. However, as part of the construction process, the menu has now been placed outside the building, and Disney World fans are doing double takes at the extreme prices that include $26 for a plate of eggs, $14 for a side of fries, and slices of cake that start at $22. Check out the X post below:

Narrator: As he walked down the Boardwalk, he was excited to try out the long awaited Cake Bake Shop. He excitedly placed his order for some delicious bakery fare.Me: I'll take the ham sandwich with fries and a Coke please! CM: That'll be $46Narrator: He was never seen or…

There have certainly expensive food items at theme parks. Disneyland had a $100 sandwich, and Dollywood sells a $200+ apple pie, but in both cases, the food is meant to feed more than one person. These Cake Bake Shop prices are for an individual portion, so if you're looking to feed a family, get ready to drop some cash.

We all expect to pay more for our food when we visit Disney World. In some cases, we’re eating unique vittles that we can’t get elsewhere. In other cases, we know that even standard items will be more expensive at Disney World than elsewhere simply because they can be. A bottle of Coke purchased from a cart at Epcot is going to cost more than one we buy at the grocery store, we know this, we accept this. Check out another post:

Me at the Cake Bake Shop

But The Cake Bake Shop has taken this to an extreme. A Coke at most Disney World locations will cost you around $4, still a premium over buying it most other places. However, the pastry vendor will be charging $8 according to its menu. The pricing is especially shocking because the pricing of basically everything is as much as 40% more expensive than what the existing Cake Bake Shop locations charge for the same menu. A Disney World price increase is not unexpected, but the size of this one is nuts:

Me using Caddyshack lines at the cake bake shop.....

Clearly, there must be a belief that people will pay these prices, or they wouldn’t have even posted them. Certainly, despite The Cake Bake Shop being a more regional location, it has achieved a certain amount of fame, and a lot of people who would never otherwise be able to eat there will have a chance at the Disney World location. Still, it will be a fairly expensive meal for the otherwise casual atmosphere of the place.

Don’t get me wrong. I love good food, and I’ve spent a lot on it at Disney Parks. I’m always on the hunt for the best food at Walt Disney World. Someday I hope to eat at the world-famous Victoria and Albert's, which will cost me a lot. Maybe, the items on this menu is really good and so it justifies the price point, I guess we'll find out next year.