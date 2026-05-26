The Insane Number Of Songs Disney Tested For The Muppets' Rock 'N' Rollercoaster

There are many updated or new attractions coming to Walt Disney World. One of those attractions opened this week, just in time for summer crowds: Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets. It was hard for me to imagine a world where this ride did not have Aerosmith music playing until I experienced it firsthand, as the iconic songs, semi-screamed at riders by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, had been a staple of the park since the late ’90s. But time passes and change comes, and the Electric Mayhem took over the groovy ride this week. Let me tell you, it was not an easy feat to come together.

When it came time for Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem to become the new headliners, Disney had their work cut out for them. Deciding on the final set list became one of the biggest challenges of the reimagining, and I found out from some Imagineers that the team tested an insane number of songs before finally locking it all in.

CinemaBlend was invited to preview the new ride this past week as part of Walt Disney World's Cool Kid's Summer event, which officially kicks off on May 26th. When we had a chance to chat with one of the Imagineers behind the ride, David Brescia, I had to ask about the music and how the team landed on the final set list. He told us:

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It was a really cool process. Watching our music producers do their thing. We got to ride to a lot of songs. I think we tested over 200 songs on the ride at various times. It is a lot of riding the ride. I will say, I didn't test all 200 songs. We split it up. But riding the ride, seeing what feels like, you know, if it fit the ride profile itself, what fit kind of the tone of the Muppets and a rock and roller coaster.

Yes, 200, and yes, by testing he means riding to them. Jumping on a coaster more than 200 times to figure out what songs fit may seem like a lot, although it is still not quite as insane as riding one more than 15,000 times. What a job.

The final set list includes some real bangers and features several major artist collaborations, as well. Finding the right balance between classic rock energy and Electric Mayhem chaos became one of the biggest priorities during development. Brescia went on to tell us:

I think what I love most about the playlist and where it kind of landed is that there's kind of something for everybody. You know, you have like the classic rock feel with Def Leppard. Jennifer Hudson and Quest Love song, 'Love Rollercoaster,' and then Kelly Clarkson on 'Walking on Sunshine.' Like, they bring so much fun and passion and like rock energy to them. And then the Electric Mayhem songs that don't have a guest star, with 'Born To Be Wild' and 'Song 2' are such great sing-along songs.

Def Leppard is specifically featured on “Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop),” one of what I feel are the standout needle drops in the lineup. Guests should note hearing the full playlist requires multiple rides, as only one song plays per experience—meaning at least five rides are needed to hear every track, and that's if you are lucky.

The heart and soul of Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster is still very much alive in this updated attraction. The Muppets bring a different energy to the ride, but it still delivers the same high-speed, music-driven chaos fans love while feeling more accessible to a wider audience. And while you’re at Hollywood Studios, don’t miss the chance to join Grogu on the new mission aboard Smugglers Run, new this Cool Kids summer, too.