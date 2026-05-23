I Did The Mandalorian Mission On Smuggler's Run At Disney World, And I'm Shocked At Which Role I Liked The Best

There’s no shortage of Star Wars content in the galaxy right now. From Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which just premiered on the 2026 movie schedule, to Star Wars: Starfighter, which stars Ryan Gosling and is slated for release in May 2027, the franchise is everywhere. Now, Disney Parks has joined the excitement with a brand-new mission on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which debuted yesterday at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, featuring none other than Mando and Grogu.

I had the chance to experience the new adventure this week, and while stepping into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon never gets old, I was surprised to discover my favorite role is no longer the Pilot. Starting now, I’d gladly fight for the chance to be the Engineer.

CinemaBlend was invited to Walt Disney World this week to preview the upcoming offerings for Cool Kids' Summer, beginning May 26. That includes the updated Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster starring the Muppets, a limited-time new flight called Soarin’ Across America, a Bluey and Bingo dance party at Animal Kingdom, and, of course, the new adventure on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

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(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

When I was waiting in line and got assigned the role of Engineer, I have to admit, I was initially disappointed. For starters, you’re seated in the back of the cockpit, meaning you’re the furthest from the screen. But more importantly, in the original mission on Smugglers Run — which has been in place since Galaxy’s Edge first opened — the role never felt especially important. Outside of collecting cargo for Hondo Ohnaka or patching up the Falcon when it took damage, it often felt like you were just along for the ride.

And clearly, I’m not the only one who has felt that way over the years. The Engineer role has had a bit of a reputation among guests, so when I got the chance to chat with a Disney Imagineer Morgan McDowell about the updated mission, I was curious how much guest feedback actually played into the changes. Turns out: quite a bit, as she explained:

I do think guest feedback had a big role, right? In what we wanted to update and what we wanted to do. But we did, we upgraded all [positions]. All three positions kind of have new things and new things to do and new roles to play across this mission.

I can confidently say the feedback was heard, because the second the mission started, I immediately felt like I had somehow lucked out by getting the Engineer.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm LTD)

Why I Loved Being The Engineer

What shocked me most was just how much more there is to do now. Engineers still repair the ship and collect cargo, but they also now help determine where the mission actually goes. One of the Engineers is randomly selected to choose between Tatooine, Endor, or Coruscant, and wherever they pick becomes a huge part of the adventure that follows. So instead of feeling like you’re just pressing buttons in the background, the Engineer now plays a major role in shaping the mission.

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And that’s not even the best addition. Engineers now also get their own dedicated “Grogu button,” which calls Grogu onto the screen during the mission. Honestly, that alone might make it the superior role.

To Disney’s credit, all three positions feel more dynamic now, with additional elements added, but the Engineer is definitely front and center, as McDowell also pointed out:

Our engineers, of course, are now in the spotlight to choose where we're going, but they're also the key part for Hondo here. Being able to collect those crates for him.

The Engineer easily became the highlight for me. Apparently, I enjoy being in control and responsible for babysitting Grogu. If you’re heading to Disneyland or Walt Disney World for Cool Kids’ Summer — running May 26 through September 8 — make sure to check out the new Smugglers Run mission for yourself. Just maybe don’t bring snacks aboard the Falcon, because Grogu absolutely will try to steal them, and definitely don’t blow any kisses at stormtroopers.