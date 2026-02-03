I Think It’s Wild How Much Money Epic Universe Has Made Universal Orlando, And It’s Not Even At Capacity

If you have yet to experience all of the best new attractions at Epic Universe , you aren’t alone, but Universal Orlando’s latest numbers have made it clear a lot of people hopped into a car or onto a plane to try out attractions like Harry Potter and the Ministry of Magic and Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment in the last year. In fact, during the recent earnings call from Universal, the company shared how much money the new theme park is already making. Even wilder? They haven’t even opened the park to capacity yet.

Jason S. Armstrong, CFO of Comcast, casually mentioned there’s definitely more room for growth and expansion in Epic Universe’s audience in 2026 and beyond. During the earnings call he said to investors and others tuning in that they are “really pleased” with the first months of Epic, which opened officially in May of 2025 .

We are really pleased with what we are seeing from Epic, which continues to drive higher per cap spending and attendance across the entirety of the resort. While we are not yet operating at full run rate capacity, we have made meaningful progress expanding ride throughput, and we remain focused on scaling further over the next several quarters, with higher attendance, stronger per caps, and additional operating leverage over time.

For months, there were rumors Epic Universe was not operating at the capacity the park could handle. During the 2025 Q3 Earnings call, co-CEO Mike Cavanagh confirmed the rumors were true , but said that the company hoped to have “improved operating leverage” this year.

During the conference call, Armstrong confirmed the numbers to investors and the connection to the parks, noting:

Revenue increased 22%, and EBITDA grew 24%, with EBITDA crossing the $1 billion level for the first time. This performance was driven by strong results at Universal Orlando. We are really pleased with what we are seeing from Epic, which continues to drive higher per cap spending and attendance across the entirety of the resort. While we are not yet operating at full run rate capacity, we have made meaningful progress expanding ride throughput, and we remain focused on scaling further over the next several quarters, with higher attendance, stronger per caps, and additional operating leverage over time.

As it turns out, even without being at full capacity, Epic Universe is helping Universal Orlando to crush it. The numbers are pretty wild, too. The earnings report saw the company announce $2.893 billion (yes, with a b) in revenue, a nearly 22% increase. The company also said during its earnings call that “higher per capita spending” was involved in the Universal Orlando fans going to Epic Universe compared to the other theme parks. I’m willing to bet viral snacks like the mac & cheese cones in Isle of Berk and park extras like Harry Potter Wands and Super Mario Power-Up Bands helped.

Though it’s worth noting Universal also saw a 20% growth due to way more people nabbing a Peacock subscription . After all, the streamer does have Super Bowl LX coming up.

To me though, the really interesting piece is that despite how crowded Epic Universe has felt on certain days, there’s more room to grow. (Maybe now's a good time to bring in the potential of Halloween Horror Nights in Epic?) The theme park fan in me loves to see a new park be this resoundingly successful, and loves to see the fanbase rallying around all the new, cool stuff, even if the rider in my would begrudge longer lines in the near future. It’s always a balance being a theme park junkie, but I wouldn’t want it any other way. After all, more business means more attractions down the line.