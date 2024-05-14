Katee Sackhoff Visited Disneyland, And Of Course Fans Have All The Star Wars-Related Comments

This past Mother’s Day, we all got to celebrate our moms, and learned that if you love her, you should take your mom to Disneyland. The family of The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff learned this lesson well, as that’s where she spent the day with her family. Which, of course, brought out all the Star Wars fans since we assume she spent some time at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Sackhoff posted an image to Instagram showing herself with her husband and daughter in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. Everybody is all smiles and looking wonderful. Sackhoff calls the day the “perfect Mother’s Day,” and honestly, it sounds perfect to me.

Celebrities visiting Disneyland are a common occurrence. Famous people love the parks as much as the rest of us. Of course, for Sackhoff, things can get even more personal, as she can walk into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and actually run into The Mandalorian and Grogu, as well as Ahsoka Tano, characters she "knows" quite well. It’s unclear if that happened, but several comments on the post came from Star Wars (and Battlestar Galactica) fans with comments like…

"Should go to the Star Wars part of the park and dress up as Bo Katan" - sith.stat

"Do you just walk into Galaxy’s Edge and claim your throne and dominance?" - brian85b

"Kid standing in line: “'Mom, that’s Bo-Katan' Mom: 'No it’s not' Dad: 'That’s Starbuck...'" - redweaponx

Thinking about it, I realize there is one thing that is seriously missing at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and that’s Bo-Batan Kryze as a face character. Several characters from the Star Wars Disney+ series have been added to Galaxy’s Edge. The Mandalorian and Grogu are there, Ahsoka Tano is there, and Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are there. But so far Bo-Katan has not been added, and that should probably change.

Bo-Katan is a major character in modern Star Wars. She was first introduced in an animated form in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and has since made the jump to live action. When Ahsoka and Sabine Wren did that, they got to be characters in the parks. Justice for Bo-Katan!

Perhaps she could be added when The Mandalorian & Grogu opens in theaters. While we don’t know for certain that Katee Sackhoff will be appearing in the film, the Mandalorian & Grogu details we have are pretty limited at this point. It certainly seems likely that some of the recurring characters from the series, outside of the title characters, will appear. We’re used to seeing new characters added to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland when new series come out.

It’s virtually guaranteed that the movie, currently slated to be the first of several upcoming Star Wars movies, will result in at least one new theme park character. But honestly, Bo-Katan doesn’t need to wait. She should be added to Galaxy’s Edge now!