Watch Paris Hilton Go 'Undercover' At Disneyland In Viral TikTok

Everybody loves theme parks, especially Disneyland at the holidays, and that includes famous people. The problem for celebrities, of course, is that it can be tough for some people to simply enjoy a trip to Disneyland if the massive crowds notice they’re in line next to a famous person. There are a couple of different ways this can be handled. Many celebs get special VIP treatment at Disneyland and other parks, but you can also do what Paris Hilton apparently does, and go undercover.

Sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton were recently visiting Disneyland Resort and the two took the time to put together a little TikTok video, that unsurprisingly is going viral, where Paris gets herself bundled in Disney merchandise in order to look a little less like Paris Hilton. Check out the results below.

I can get behind some of these choices. A set of mouse ears will certainly help somebody blend into the crowd, as so many people have them. And the jacket and scarf will do their part to obscure a face. I’m not sure this really makes it any less obvious that this person is Paris Hilton. At the same time, it might prevent you from looking too closely and realizing you’re in a crowd with Paris Hilton.

There have been stories over the years of some celebrities doing something like this and wearing a disguise to visit Disneyland or other theme parks. It’s essentially required to keep famous people from being mobbed. Mark Hamill has spoken about being at Disneyland, and spending all his time taking pictures, which isn't how he likely wanted to experience the happiest place on earth. Not too long ago we had photographic evidence that Channing Tatum visited Walt Disney World in disguise.

Most of the time, however, a famous person visiting Disneyland gets the VIP treatment. They are usually escorted through the park by their own guide, dressed in recognizable plaid, who makes sure that they’re able to get on the ride without being hassled. This can have its downsides though. On a recent trip to Disneyland the Kardashians went viral for taking over the Mad Tea Party, much to the frustration of other guests.

There is a, possibly slightly depressing, third option for some celebrities. Unfortunately, it seems a famous person can get to the point where they’re not famous enough to be bothered. Billy Crystal recently went to Disneyland and told a story that, even when doing his best Mike Wazowski impression next to a person decked out in Monsters Inc. gear, he was not recognized.

As a general rule, if you find yourself next to a celebrity at Disneyland or Walt Disney World, leave them be. They just want to enjoy theme parks just like you do. Maybe give them a nod and smile and move on. Tell your friends later.