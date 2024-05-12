Celebrate Mother's Day By Crying Over This Emotional Viral TikTok Of A Mom's First Disneyland Trip
Nothing says Happy Mother's Day like a trip to Disneyland
It's Mother’s Day in the U.S., the day that we all celebrate our mothers, those wonderful people who cared for us and did their best to make our lives a little more wonderful. Today we try to give back that little bit. Maybe we make them breakfast or give them a gift, but after watching this viral TikTok I realized there’s something else I need to do for my mom. I need to take her to Disneyland.
A recent TikTok that has gone viral shows a mom, who has, according to the post, not only never been to Disneyland before, and had no real idea what the park even was, but has never taken a vacation in her life. The woman’s son and his girlfriend decided to take both their moms to Disneyland, and in a remarkably emotional video, we see her having the time of her life. Check it out.
There is nothing quite like anybody’s first trip to Disneyland. If you really don’t know quite what to expect, it can be emotional when you let the magic take you and experience all it has to offer. We see the woman on some of the best rides at Disneyland, looking genuinely concerned on Rise of the Resistance, being blown away by Jungle Cruise animatronics, and having an absolute blast slinging webs on Web-Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. She also reportedly ate her fill of the best food at Disneyland, which is my favorite way to spend the day.
As somebody who is lucky enough to visit theme parks multiple times a year, and has been to Disneyland more times than any other park, I've already been twice this year to check out the Pixar Place hotel, and to preview Pixar Fest, which is currently running at Disneyland Resort, it can be easy to forget how special visiting the parks can be for some. If there was ever more evidence needed that Disney Parks are not just for kids, this is all you need to see. It’s truly touching.
A second video shows even more of this mom’s wonderful adventure, including being able to sing along to “It’s a Small World” in Spanish. Sounds like mom wouldn't have minded getting stuck on It's a Small World. Unfortunately, she got stuck on Rise of the Resistance instead.
My mom has been to Disneyland before, but it’s been a very long time. And those trips we took when I was a kid certainly made a mark on me, considering writing about theme parks is now my job. Not all of us can take our moms to Disneyland, but I think I need to try. I owe her that for what she, however, accidentally, gave me. Call your mom.
