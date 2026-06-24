Lacey Chabert Took Her Hallmark Cast On Her Five Favorite Disney World Rides, And I Agree With All But One

Summer may have barely kicked off this week but, in true Hallmark fashion, Lacey Chabert is already getting us excited for the holiday season. The latest of her upcoming Hallmark movies is Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, which was filmed on location at Walt Disney World. In anticipation for it, she took her castmates on all her favorite rides, and I have to highlight one unexpected pick.

Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite Walt Disney World Rides

The cast for Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True was announced earlier this month. Chabert is leading it (obviously), with Travis Van Winkle, Disney Channel alum Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfee and Taegan Burns. On Instagram, Hallmark post a video of Chabert taking the group on her top five rides, and it's too delightful:

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How much fun does this look?! Here’s the list of rides they went on:

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Dumbo Flying Elephant at Magic Kingdom Seven Dwarves Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Slinky Dog Dash at Disney Hollywood Studios TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney Hollywood Studios

OK, so these are some pretty solid picks, overall. Chabert clearly likes her thrill rides, and I respect that there’s a mix of classic and new Walt Disney World attractions. However, noticeably, there are some all-time great attractions missing from that lineup, and I need to get into them. But, first, let's discuss what I think is her most surprising choice.

There's One Disney Pick I Don't Get

Obviously, Lacey Chabert is totally allowed to have her own opinions on when it comes to theme park rides, but Dumbo? This is such a hot take! The only thing I can excuse is that she had a memorable experience on the ride as a kid, and is nostalgic for it, because it’s kind of meh to me.

Plus, she picked it over a ton of better classic rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean. For context, Chabert also chose the Dumbo ride over newer favorites like Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Avatar: Flight of Passage.

I imagine Lacey Chabert got to spend a lot of extra time deciding on her top Walt Disney World picks while filming Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True over the holiday season last year. We learned about the Disney World movie in December, and the Queen of Hallmark wrapped on the film back in January with fireworks. (because, of course). We don’t know exactly when the movie is being released yet, but it’s definitely going to be part of the robust Christmas movie lineup. It’s going to be so magical to see a Hallmark movie at the Most Magical Place on Earth!

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And, while we wait for that, Lacy Chabert has also been working on a Hallmark miniseries set in Paris, France called Paris Is Always A Good Idea, which is coming out on Hallmark+ on July 30. I'm happy she's keeping us fed with a new show as I ponder her Walt Disney World movie... and theme park ride tastes.