Lacey Chabert Defends Hallmark Movie Format (But Says Paris Is Always A Good Idea Works Better As A Show)
New series premieres Thursday!
As you might expect from someone who is considered the queen of Hallmark, Lacey Chabert seems to stay busy. She’s already released one movie on the 2026 TV schedule (Lost in Paradise, which has amusing similarities to a Rachel McAdams horror movie), and we’re already looking forward to her Disney World collab coming to the Countdown to Christmas. Before that, though, Chabert is starring in the book-to-screen adaptation of Paris Is Always a Good Idea, a new series coming to Hallmark+, and she told me why this title works better as a show.
Lacey Chabert is headed to Paris for the series that debuts Thursday, July 30. Paris Is Always a Good Idea sees Chelsea (Chabert) reconnecting with three ex-boyfriends to rediscover herself after her mom’s death. The only problem? She’s also in France for work, and she’s been teamed up with her office enemy Knightly (Scott Michael Foster). Chabert and Foster spoke with CinemaBlend ahead of the premiere, and while she defended Hallmark’s movie format, this story really needed six episodes to unfold. Chabert said: