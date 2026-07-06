Lacey Chabert Has Traveled To A Lot Of 'Amazing’ Places Just Filming For Hallmark

Lacey Chabert is no doubt one of the queens of Hallmark. She started the year with Lost in Paradise and will be ending the year with a trip to Disney World. She’s one of a handful of actors who I know will be in at least one movie every year, whether it’s a Christmas tale or a feel-good summer romance. And true to character, Chabert is in not one, but two upcoming Hallmark projects .

But before she dons some Mickey Mouse ears, she’ll be heading to one of the most romantic places in the world. After we celebrate Christmas in July with a selection of the channel’s most festive films, get ready to travel with Chabert to Europe, where I suspect she’ll find some romance. The various projects have given the actor opportunities to explore new places, which she gushes about in a BTS teaser for Hallmark+.

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For the last few years, we’ve been seeing Hallmark films on location more and more . We’ve gotten to go all around the world, even with the channel’s mystery films. This allows fans to travel with the characters while never having to leave the couch. And with Chabert’s upcoming series, we’ll get to see Chabert pretty in pink and looking for love in Paris .

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The series, Paris is Always a Good Idea, will premiere on July 30. The series will have six episodes and is based on the book by Jenn McKinlay. The series also stars Scott Michael Foster, of ABC Family (now known as Freeform) legacy. The trailer teases a look at Chabert's Chelsea as she embarks on a journey to Europe where she plans to re-connect with three of her exes.

The teaser also shows fans a glimpses at the stunning locations she'll be traveling to. These include the vineyard of Spain, the stunning city of Paris, and the hills of Ireland as part of her quest. And of course, each new place features a charming potential love. One of the locations is teased by Chabert:

We are in the gorgeous city of Paris. We are taking our audience on a tour of Paris, and our audience is going to see as much of Paris as we’ve gotten to see.

Another amazing place that Chabert has gotten to check out can be seen in Lost in Paradise, which premiered early this year. In it, we got to see some gorgeous location shots, and yes, she she really filmed in Fiji . The film also starred Pretty Little Liars’ Ian Harding, who played the other half of a duo that gets marooned on a deserted island. Chabert loves that part of her job includes traveling to "amazing" places and how these are incorporated into the films in a special way. She explains:

I’ve gotten to travel all over the world to places I may never been otherwise, and I love that when we’re on location, the location itself turns into a character in the movie or in the show.

After we see her in Paris, we won’t have to wait long until we see Chabert again. Only this time, we’ll see her in Disney World with Travis Van Winkle. The movie, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True has already wrapped filming, and Chabert celebrated in the best way possible: by throwing a wrap party at Disney World for the cast. The movie is part of the upcoming 2026 TV schedule and is set to premiere as part of Countdown to Christmas later this year.