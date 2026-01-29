Lacey Chabert Just Wrapped Her Disney World Hallmark Movie In The Most Disney Way Possible
If you've been to Magic Kingdom, you know what's up.
I’ve been stoked for Lacey Chabert’s upcoming Hallmark movie collaboration with Disney World for weeks now. The Queen of Hallmark announced the network would be doing a holiday-themed flick set at Walt Disney World in Florida just a few weeks ago. Time passes fast, however, and production has already ended with quite the bang. Literally.
In fact, Lacey Chabert took to social media to celebrate the last day of filming Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True. Yes, the flick's name is still decidedly a mouthful, but the premise sounds darling, and I'm even more excited after seeing the way this 2026 TV release wrapped. Her post was too cute to function, to paraphrase a Mean Girls quote. Take a look.
Yes, that’s right, on the last night of Holiday Ever After, the cast was treated to one Disney World signature: fireworks. It’s basically the most Disney way to celebrate, ever. Honestly, there are two ways to make any trip to Disney World even more magical. The first is to show up at rope drop, but the second, and the most preferred one for many families, is to stay through the fireworks after dark. It's even better when you can snag a dinner reservation and watch the fireworks in comfort.
Honestly, though, if you’ve been keeping tabs on production, it looks like the movie has been a blast for everyone involved. Writer-Director Ryan Landels made sure to do a bunch of “location scouting” with his family while on set.
A post shared by Ryan Landels (@ryanlandels)
A photo posted by on
Lacey Chabert had straight up told fans on the day her upcoming Christmas movie was announced that she had believed for a long time Disney World would make for the perfect setting for a Hallmark holiday movie. She's been a fan of the theme parks for ages, and her former Wedding Veil co-star Autumn Reeser once said Chabert is super passionate about taking her kids to Disney, and the theme parks in general. So, when the project finally did come to fruition, it makes sense she landed the leading lady slot opposite Travis Van Winkle as her co-star.
I don't know what it took to get Disney World on board, but filming does happen in the parks regularly. Plus, it should be great cross-promotion for the network and the theme park. We will have to wait until the end of the year, but I do think holidays with their decor and general vibe bring even more joy, and I'm excited to see a Christmas movie that's chock full of that feeling. Even if it means waiting a while. I just hope we keep getting more tidbits like this one in the meantime.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.