Lacey Chabert Just Wrapped Her Disney World Hallmark Movie In The Most Disney Way Possible

I’ve been stoked for Lacey Chabert’s upcoming Hallmark movie collaboration with Disney World for weeks now. The Queen of Hallmark announced the network would be doing a holiday-themed flick set at Walt Disney World in Florida just a few weeks ago. Time passes fast, however, and production has already ended with quite the bang. Literally.

In fact, Lacey Chabert took to social media to celebrate the last day of filming Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True. Yes, the flick's name is still decidedly a mouthful, but the premise sounds darling, and I'm even more excited after seeing the way this 2026 TV release wrapped. Her post was too cute to function, to paraphrase a Mean Girls quote. Take a look.

(Image credit: Lacey Chabert, Instagram.)

Yes, that’s right, on the last night of Holiday Ever After, the cast was treated to one Disney World signature: fireworks. It’s basically the most Disney way to celebrate, ever. Honestly, there are two ways to make any trip to Disney World even more magical. The first is to show up at rope drop, but the second, and the most preferred one for many families, is to stay through the fireworks after dark. It's even better when you can snag a dinner reservation and watch the fireworks in comfort.

Honestly, though, if you’ve been keeping tabs on production, it looks like the movie has been a blast for everyone involved. Writer-Director Ryan Landels made sure to do a bunch of “location scouting” with his family while on set.

Lacey Chabert had straight up told fans on the day her upcoming Christmas movie was announced that she had believed for a long time Disney World would make for the perfect setting for a Hallmark holiday movie. She's been a fan of the theme parks for ages, and her former Wedding Veil co-star Autumn Reeser once said Chabert is super passionate about taking her kids to Disney, and the theme parks in general. So, when the project finally did come to fruition, it makes sense she landed the leading lady slot opposite Travis Van Winkle as her co-star.

I don't know what it took to get Disney World on board, but filming does happen in the parks regularly. Plus, it should be great cross-promotion for the network and the theme park. We will have to wait until the end of the year, but I do think holidays with their decor and general vibe bring even more joy, and I'm excited to see a Christmas movie that's chock full of that feeling. Even if it means waiting a while. I just hope we keep getting more tidbits like this one in the meantime.