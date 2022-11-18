Latest Drunk Person Incident At Epcot Involved High Fives, The Skyliner Gondolas, And Even A Shirtless Moment

What does a person have to do to get a little Disney magic into their lives? For some, tuning into a new movie release on Disney+ is all that it takes, while others need a more extreme buzz. Though we may almost be out of Epcot’s Food and Wine Festival season, that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of stories where someone has hit the liquid pixie dust a bit too hard. But at least this latest tale involves some high fives, despite taking a turn to a shirtless parade, and a near spill off of the Skyliner platform.

Our story of inebriated enchantment comes from Fox Business , reporting on a story picked up from their Orlando based affiliate Fox 35. A man by the name of Chase Holderby apparently took on a challenge to chug two beers in 30 seconds, and succeeded in his quest. His happily ever after started out nice enough, as high fives and handshakes ensued with other park goers.

Now who among us doesn’t like to eat/drink around the World Showcase in the best way possible ? (For those of you wondering, it sounds like Chase Holderby started in Mexico, and got all the way to Morocco before his tour was ended.) While those methods could be debated, what can’t be questioned is how Holderby soon became disorderly, as he continued to question park security while being escorted out.

Cue concerned park guests, Chase removing his shirt on his way out, and the Skyliner operations being put on pause so he could be placed onto the attraction. It’s easy to make light of this unfortunate happening as, thankfully, no one was hurt and no brawls ensued.

This isn’t like that time a drunken parkgoer caused such a raucous incident at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that they received a lifetime ban from Walt Disney World. Nor was it the topless brawl in Disney Springs that took place earlier this year. At the end of it all, Epcot’s security personnel deserve some well-earned recognition from anyone who knows the map of the World Showcase.

Though it may not look like a long distance, having to make your way through two countries with a drunken party member who’s barely cooperating is an adventure of its own. It’s not quite the story that Disney tells in its films, but it’s one of the frequent sources of news that their parks make all the more interesting.