I Never Thought I'd See A Marvel Director In Captain America Mickey Ears And Eating Dole Whip At Disneyland, But I'm So Here For It

At this point, the Walt Disney Company basically owns about three-quarters of modern pop culture. From the work created at Walt Disney Animation and Disneyland to what the company has acquired from Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and more, there’s a good chance that something you love is part of Disney, and not just that, part of Disneyland Resort. And now we may have the most Disney thing ever, Joe Russo, eating a Dole Whip at Disneyland while wearing mouse ears that celebrate Captain America.

It’s the massive Disney mashup you didn’t realize you needed. The co-director of several Marvel movies, including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame standing in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland while holding a Dole Whip, and wearing Captain America mouse ears.

The video is also hilarious because it’s clearly a rough cut of some sort of promo he was putting together. Russo probably doesn’t normally walk around Disneyland wearing Captain America ears and eating Dole Whip, but that doesn’t mean that he shouldn’t do exactly that. There are a lot of people walking around Disneyland every day that look exactly like that so the filmmaker wouldn’t be out of place at all. The fact that he can’t just stand there with a Dole Whip without taking a bite is also perfect. We get it.

Right now is a good time for any Captain America fan to visit Disneyland Resort. Disney California Adventure is still running the absolutely amazing Rogers: the Musical, which is already one of the best Disney California Adventure attractions until the end of August at Disney California Adventure. It’s a Broadway-caliber show running at the park with an extremely limited run. It’s unclear at this point if it will return again after it closes at the end of the month. Though I suspect Disney’s plans for Rogers: The Musical may be much greater than simply a theme park show.

If Joe Russo really was at Disneyland Resort around the time this video was filmed, it’s unclear if this was truly new or something older simply being posted now, one assumes he took the time to watch Rogers: The Musical. Since he and his brother Anthony handled directing every part of the MCU that included Steve Rogers in a major role, except for Captain America: The First Avenger, he would be seeing a lot of his own work transformed into a musical, which has to be pretty cool.

Captain America both the Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson versions, are also hanging around Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus which was almost certainly another key destination for Joe Russo during this trip. Marvel has become a key part of the Disneyland Resort offerings.