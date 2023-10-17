Did You Know Mickey Walks Minnie Home When Disneyland Is Closing? See The Sweet TikTok Footage

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are one of the all-time great celebrity couples. The pair have been together for nearly a century at this point, and their romance is still going strong. It’s anybody’s guess what their secret may be, but a rare sighting at Disneyland may be a window to just what they mean to each other. It seems that Mickey and Minnie, who are over 90, still take care to do the little things for each other, as evidenced by Mickey walkin Minnie home at the end of a long day at the park.

A viral TikTok shows off an incredible and wonderful sight: Mickey and Minnie walking through Mickey’s ToonTown at Disneyland Park. You can hear the announcement in the background announcing the park closing, and that means it’s time for Mickey and Minnie to go to bed. Mickey walks Minnie over to her house and she goes inside, while Mickey returns to his own home.

I mean, Mickey and Minnie live next door to each other, so it would be easy for the two to just go home on their own, but Mickey wants to be sure Minnie gets there safe, and it’s just very romantic.

I guess I’ve never ended my night at Disneyland at Mickey’s Toontown, or maybe this is something that a couple of Cast Members do that doesn’t always happen, I’ve never seen this before, but it’s my new favorite thing in the world. I probably should spend more nights at that end of the park. The newly refurbished Mickey's Toontown is a pretty wonderful place to visit, and it's the home of one of the best Disneyland attractions

It’s often said that it’s the details that make Disney Parks stand out as special places, and this is just the sort of detail that they are referring to. Nobody needed to have Mickey walk Minnie home after the park had already technically closed, but for those guests who were there, it was one final thing to see that, in the world of the characters, makes perfect sense.

I love seeing this because it’s just another example of a new trend that started due to necessity during the global pandemic, but has continued to one degree or another since. Character photos, and more importantly character hugs, only returned to the parks a little over a year ago. Prior to that, we saw characters at a distance, just playing around or performing simple pantomime stories. I honestly miss seeing Winnie the Pooh trying to catch butterflies.

While traditional character interactions are back, we still see some of this more storytelling sort of performance. We see a lot of characters interacting with guests, or each other, in places like Avengers Campus or Galaxy’s Edge, but it’s nice to see the same thing happening with the classic characters as well.