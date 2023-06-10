Pride Month At Disneyland And Disney World: What We Know About The June Celebration

June is Pride month and that means things will be getting extra colorful at the Disney Parks. The last year has put LGBTQ+ issues at the forefront of Disney Parks as the Mouse House and the state of Florida are now doing legal battle over the company’s public opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” law, and while a lot has changed for Disney, possibly for the worse, because of that decision, Disney Parks are still embracing Pride Month on both coasts.

There’s lots of fun to be had if you’re visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland during Pride Month, from special merch to special food to photo ops and even a first-of-its-kind event at Disneyland Resort. Here’s a rundown of the things to be on the lookout for if you’re visiting Disney Parks in June 2023.

(Image credit: Disney)

Pride Merch In The Disney Parks

When it comes to the Disney Pride collection there is a way to show your Pride as well as your fandom, no matter which particular corner of the endless Disney universe you love the most. The Spirit Jersey is always one of the more popular clothing items to pick up at Disney parks and there are several different options in the Pride collection, including a sleeveless version with a rainbow Marvel logo, and even a Disney Pride Spirit Jersey for dogs

I particularly love the Mickey Mouse Pride tank top, as well as the Mickey Mouse Pride hoodie. There are also several Star Wars-related items in the Pride Collection because they celebrate diversity in the galaxy far, far, away. Most items are available on the ShopDisney website as well as at merchandise locations located throughout both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

(Image credit: Walt DIsney World)

This Year’s Pride-Inspired Food Looks Incredible

Whenever I’m in the parks I’m always on the lookout for what’s new and interesting when it comes to food. And there are a number of absolutely delicious-looking items worth checking out at Walt Disney World if your stomach is big enough to try them all.

Several of the selections available this year are brand new, and include several items that you don’t even need to go to the parks to get. The Pride Mousse Cake, with passion fruit mousse, is available at the Contemporary Resort, and the Pineapple Linai, giving a Pride twist on the classic Dole Whip Float, is available at the Polynesian Resort. Always on the lookout for interesting new drinks, I’m certainly curious about the Color Changing Cocktail which can be ordered at Tiffin’s at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

It has to be said that while Disneyland Resort doesn’t have quite the variety of options available when it comes to the food, there are a couple of brand new items to try, including a Mickey-shaped macaron with hibiscus buttercream. Any lack of food offerings are more than made up for it when it comes to collectible items. Disney Parks popcorn buckets are always hot items, and a rainbow Pride popcorn bucket and a companion mirrored sipper are available at multiple locations around the parks.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

Epcot’s Mural And More Pride-Themed Displays

If you went to Walt Disney World and didn’t take any pictures, were you even really there? Finding the perfect place to take the perfect photo is always important when on vacation but Epcot may have created the perfect location with a new Pride mural located outside the Connections Cafe at Epcot.

It’s a beautifully simple piece, with the rainbow flag colors on display above Spaceship Earth. Epcot has always been about bringing people together. World Showcase is dedicated to giving guests a look at other nations and cultures from around the world, this mural expands that idea by calling on guests to also embrace sexual orientations and gender identities. This is sure to be a popular photo spot this month and hopefully, it will remain here after Pride Month is over.

Over at Disneyland Resort, the Silletas installation that was created last year has been newly redesigned, and it includes floral arrangements that champion inclusion in all its forms, including specifically LGBTQIA+ Pride. Similarly, the Disney Springs Art Walk at Walt Disney World contains a collection of art from a variety of different voices.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Pride Themed Magic Shots

If you’re looking for something a bit more when it comes to your photographs at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Magic Shots are a fun way to add a little Disney Magic to your pics. Many Disney PhotoPass photographers have the ability to offer these special shots, that can insert Disney characters to pose with you or otherwise add decorations to enhance your picture.

There are some new Magic Shot options specifically for Pride, including rainbow-infused fireworks, so keep an eye out for those PhotoPass photographers in order to see what they have available to make your memories that much more special.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Pride Nite At Disneyland

After Hours events at Walt Disney World and Disneyland are, almost without exception, events worth checking out. While they cost a little more, they offer a lot that you won’t get in the park during normal hours and they usually have a special theme that unifies all in attendance. And this year Pride is getting its own After Hours event at Disneyland. Special photo ops will be available, and even more Pride-themed food will be on offer.

While Pride Nite at Disneyland tickets are already sold out, that’s good news in a sense, as it means that enough interest was there for Pride Nite that there’s a good chance Disneyland will bring it back next year, and maybe even for more than just the two nights of this year’s event, and maybe we’ll see Walt Disney World follow suit as well.

It's easy to look at Disney Parks & Resorts championing Pride Month with a cynical eye. It's true that a lot of what is being offered here is simply available for sale, but it means something that Disney is choosing to support Pride Month rather than not. For many in the LGBTQIA+ community, Disney is important and has been meaningful in their lives. It seems clear the company knows that and wants to give back to that community.