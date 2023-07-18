Is It Possible To Spend 100K At Disney World? Rapper Lil Yachty Says He’s Done It

Whether you’ve been on a Walt Disney World vacation in the last few years, or just heard about it from those who have gone, there’s little argument that a Disney trip can get quite expensive, even Bob Iger admits costs have gotten aggressive. But is it even possible to spend $100,000 on a single trip to Walt Disney World? Apparently so, because rapper Lil Yachty says he’s done it.

Appearing on the A Safe Place Podcast, Lil Yachty says the “most insane” thing he ever did with a woman, who he wasn’t even in a serious relationship with, was spend $100,000 taking her to Disney World. While he says he ultimately regrets the trip now, he says that he largely did it just to “go big” and he certainly did that. He explained…

The overall of that trip wasn’t tricking, wasn’t for her, but it was to go big. And I kinda went a little insane. That thing specifically is I spent 100 grand to go to Disney World, take someone to Disney. I regret it because we weren’t dating and it just didn’t go nowhere.

Still, Disney World can get expensive, but $100,000 on a single trip is certainly a pretty wild number, but it’s perhaps more possible than you might think.

How Do You Spend $100,000 On One Disney World Trip?

There are a couple of big reasons why Lil Yachty’s trip cost so much money. The first is that he is including airfare in the cost, and that airfare apparently cost him $35,000, so there’s certainly a private plane involved in taking him and his companion to the most magical place on earth. That’s a pretty significant chunk of the total budget, but it isn’t the most expensive thing.

The rapper says he spent $50,000 on the hotel room. That’s far more possible than it might appear. He doesn’t specify exactly how long he spent on the trip, but he visited both Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort and to do both resorts properly, never mind "big," you’re spending a minimum of a week in Orlando, and could easily spend two weeks.

And while you can get a decent Disney World hotel room for under $300 a night, you can just as easily spend thousands a night on a bungalow at the Polynesian or a number of other exclusive locations at the deluxe resorts. So spending $50K isn't outside the realm of what's possible.

From there, we’re talking an additional $15,000 on everything else, including park tickets, food, merch, and transportation, as it appears they had private transportation rather than using what the resorts provide. To be sure, all that stuff is only getting more expensive as Disney World has seen significant price increases in the last couple of years.

Again, the longer the trip, the easier it is to hit that number, but Disney World has enough high-end restaurants that you could eat in a different one every night and still spend several hundred dollars on dinner, and easily go up to four figures if you include an expensive bottle of wine. Victoria and Albert's at the Grand Floridian Resort is one of those "If you have to ask, you can't afford it" sort of places.

Spending $100,000 on a trip to Disney World sounds insane, but honestly, it also sounds pretty awesome. I for one would love to stay in the nicest places and eat and the most expensive restaurants in the resort. If nothing else it would give me a lot of cool stuff to write about.

Of course, anybody who has that kind of money to spend on a Disney trip can book a month-long world tour of Disney Parks that will take you to all of them all over the world for about the same price.