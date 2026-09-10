I Didn't Have 'Hovercycle' On My 2026 Rollercoaster Wish List, But Sign Me Up

When you’re a theme park that bills yourself as “the Thrill Capital of the World,” you better offer up something really cool. And Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California just announced a first-of-its-kind roller coaster debuting in 2027 that seems to fit the bill perfectly. The Thrill Glider attraction combines flying, motorbike, and suspended coaster technologies to deliver a ride pairing the freedom of flight with the intensity of a multi-launch thrill coaster.

In what is sure to be a very memorable experience, guests will board the flying-bike hovercycles in a prone, face-forward position suspended beneath the track, where they will launch multiple times with speeds reaching 50 mph. Sounding both terrifying and exhilarating, the fastest, longest, and tallest thrillglider will navigate you through nearly 3.5 acres that will have you barrel rolling your way through five unique inversions.

Magic Mountain's New Thrill Glider Coaster Even Has Its Own Backstory

(Image credit: Courtesy of Six Flags Magic Mountain)

In case you want some backstory with your thrills, Thrill Glider is all about tech and innovation, drawing guests into the world of QuantumPulse Propulsion Systems, led by inventor and entrepreneur Rebecca Silva. With the power of a new energy source referred to as PSR B417 harnessed to allow the vehicles to take flight, you’ll be able to check out the displays, holographic presentations, and scientific exhibits that lay it all out before takeoff in The Futurist Pavilion.

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It all sounds very forward-thinking and futuristic, but that actually feels like it’s probably very necessary if you’re going to compete with the other theme park offerings out there. I appreciate Six Flags Magic Mountain’s effort to incorporate storytelling with design and technology with this new endeavor, and will definitely be keeping an eye out to see how they continue to push things forward.

Six Flags Magic Mountain Is Really Stepping Up Their Theme Park Game

(Image credit: Courtesy of Six Flags Magic Mountain)

While the Disney and Universal theme parks tend to get the most attention for their new rides and expansions, Magic Mountain has really been putting in the effort to update and upgrade its Southern California location. If you’ve been to Magic Mountain, you know that the thrills are abundant and that it’s a park better known for extreme roller coasters. Whether that’s with record-breaking speeds, experiencing weightlessness, or the variety of inversions across its roller coasters, they push riders and attractions to the limit.

The theme park recently reimagined Looney Tunes Land, featuring Bugs Bunny and all of his friends, as a draw for young kids. While Thrill Glider will have a minimum height requirement, it’s set at 48 inches, which is just 4 feet tall, allowing the ride to be available to a broader range of thrill seekers.

I know that I will definitely be keeping an eye on this new coaster offering from Magic Mountain, as the build continues to progress toward its 2027 opening. Along with the Disneyland Resort expansion plans, everything coming to Walt Disney World, and the Fast & Furious coaster set to open at Universal in both Hollywood and Orlando, it’s a great time to be a theme park fan. At this moment, my favorite ride is currently at Epic Universe, but we’ll see where this one ranks once Thrill Glider finally opens.