Price Increases Becoming Inevitable At Disneyland, But I Didn't See 800 Items Coming

The cost to visit Disneyland and/or Disney California Adventure has consistently become more expensive every year. While I’ve come to expect ticket prices to go up every year, I didn’t think about the possibility of hundreds of food items getting an increase, too! Nevertheless, here we are, and we're going to discuss some of the cost increases along with several of the park offerings that will now be pricier.

It's been reported that 800 food items across both the Disney Parks in Southern California are now seeing price hikes. Mickey Visit did the math, and the average price increase among all these items is around 8 percent, or $0.62 per item. I compiled a list of some of the popular items from Theme Park IQ’s database that are now more pricey than before. You can get a sense of the situation here:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Food Item: Old Price: New Price: Cost Difference: Chopped Salad (at Jolly Holiday) $13.49 $14.79 +$1.30 Mickey Beignet 3-pack (at Mint Julep Bar) $6.49 $7.49 +$1.00 Classic Lime Margarita (at Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill) $17.00 $18.00 +$1.00 Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums (near Incredicoaster) $8.79 $9.50 +$0.75 Regular Coffee $4.79 $5.49 +$0.70 Smoothie at Schmoozies! $7.79 $8.49 +$0.70 Ice Cream Float (at Gibson Girl) $7.99 $8.69 +$0.70 Churro $5.75 $6.25 +$0.50 DOLE Whip® (at Tropical Hideaway) $7.29 $7.49 +$0.20

I don’t know about you but, if I’m going to Disneyland, I’m getting a three-pack of beignets, a churro and a Dole Whip for sure. And now, that will cost me over $21 rather than before, when it would have cost me under $20. Now, the House of Mouse isn’t completely robbing us with these latest changes per item, and they can easily blame inflation. However, big families will certainly be feeling their pockets lighter than before when the day at the park ends.

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The confections that suffered the biggest price increases are the Chopped Salad at Jolly Holiday, the Creamy Marinara Primavera at Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, and the Count Down Chicken Fusilli at Alien Pizza Planet. Each of them went from a price of $13.49 to $14.79. Quite a few of the fancy coffee beverages also cost much more than they did. I know I'm personally thankful that the famous Dole Whip only went up $0.20.

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This update comes following Disneyland’s annual ticket price increase occurring last in October 2025. We’ve become accustomed to this happening every October for a few years now, with 2024’s increase marking the depressing milestone of the most expensive Disney ticket being over $200. Should there be another increase this October (as we expect to see again), it’s kind of a double whammy of extra expense for theme park goers.

Disney’s prices have been the subject of criticism in recent years, with former CEO Michael Eisner even commenting on it. Additionally, Home To Go named the two Disney Parks in California the least affordable theme parks in the United States in 2026. Universal Studios Hollywood’s prices also ranked low, but the difference between the park’s prices are still sizable.

It would appear Disney Parks certainly won’t be advertising these price changes of their own accord. Hopefully, though this word of caution can help any potential visitors budget accordingly for an upcoming trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth."