Halle Berry And Zendaya Are Celebrity Pals, And I'm Smiling At The Icon's Take On The Younger Star

Hollywood has some iconic friendships, so it’s never surprising when I find out two stars are friends. However, Halle Berry recently gushed about one of her pals being none other than Zendaya, and it’s honestly the sweetest thing I’ve heard this week. In fact, I’m still smiling after hearing her wholesome take on this particular Hollywood friendship.

This isn’t the first time Berry has spoken fondly of the Dune star. She’s previously made a big prediction regarding Zendaya’s career , calling her “wildly talented.” The actress came up again during the Create & Cultivate Festival in Los Angeles. Berry closed out the festival by delivering the keynote conversation, entitled On Her Own Terms: Halle Berry on Menopause, Aging, & Women’s Health. While there, she sat down with People , which is where her admiration for the younger star came up.

I do speak to her and I have to say she is the sweetest and my little sweetheart and I would love to find something to do with her someday. I mean, hopefully we will, but I’m just a supporter of her.

Berry has an excellent resume herself, and both stars have proven they can do any genre. It would be amazing to see the two work together. I'm thinking a mother-daughter action film might be pretty cool to see. But Berry thinks the younger generation is able to make strides when she faced glass ceilings. This isn't the first time the X-Men actor has said something similar in the past:, noting “She’s going to write, direct and go further than I did in less time.”

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... It's worth noting Zendaya has five movies releasing this year, plus Shrek 5 set for next year. Plus, she rounded out that schedule with the final season of Euphoria.

The admiration goes both ways as Zendaya has channeled the Catwoman actress' celebrity fashion in the past when she's pulled out some carpet looks. We all know she credited Berry’s Die Another Day premiere look as her 78th Emmy Awards inspiration. Who could blame her? Have you seen Berry’s red carpet styles, such as the look she gave for Crime 101 ’s London screening ?

We’re not the only ones who love Zendaya's tribute. Halle Berry did, in fact, see the look, and she loved everything about it.

I love everything she’s doing. I think she is changing the game in so many ways for her generation. And I couldn’t be more proud of someone or to know someone honored that she would pay homage to me that way. That was really sweet.

What goes around comes around. Just like Zendaya channeled Berry, Practical Magic 2 star Joey King channeled Zendaya for her method Dressing inspiration.

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