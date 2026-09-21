Madelaine Petsch Has A Look-Alike (With 9.6 Million Followers)

One of the weirdest and most amusing things on the internet is finding celebrity look-alikes. Anyone remember the Chris Hemsworth look-alike that went viral? Sometimes fans even mix up actors, but who hasn’t thought Justin Hartley and Glen Powell share a resemblance? And now a Riverdale vet has found herself a doppelganger that's more popular than the average faux twinsie, as Madelaine Petsch's look-alike apparently has 9.6 million followers.

Haley Baylee is an American model and influencer who everyone is convinced looks like the Petsch. And the model is well-aware of this fact. She doubled down the “twin” allegations with a sweet Instagram tribute for Petsch’s birthday. In the video, you can see the two mouthing the lyrics, “Twin, where have you been, nobody knows me like you do.” Check it out below:

A post shared by H A L E Y B A Y L E E (@haleyybaylee) A photo posted by on

After watching the video, do you think they look alike? The video has a mixed consensus from viewers on whether or not the two actually look alike. Some feel they look closer to being sisters than the same person, and others have trouble seeing a resemblance at all. However, this hasn't stopped the two from having fun with the mix up.

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And the video definitely serves up some cute twin antics for die-hard fans who can’t get enough of them together. Fans such as themaddiemoore love everything about the sweet tribute, saying, “Literally the same mannerisms 😍obsessed.” But it’s Petsch sweet comment that caught my attention:

You’re so cuteeeeeee🫶

Butlag went viral after posting a side-by-side images of him and the actor, captioned, “A bunch of girls told me I look like Chris Hemsworth. Do you agree?” But it was the actor's cheeky response that had everyone laughing. The Thor actor said, “This guy thought he’d trick us all by posting himself twice.” So it’s fun to see Petsch following that example with her own "twin."

And that she found time to film a cute video with Baylee in between making movies. The actor can be seen in Renny Harlin’s The Strangers trilogy and in Tyler-Marie Evans directorial debut, Pretty Babies. Petsch has spent equal time doing horror and rom-coms, proving herself as a leading lady. Fans have been supportive of Petsch and her career since her Cheryl Blossom days, with plenty of calls for her to be cast as Poison Ivy and Jean Grey. The latter role has since been taken by Sadie Sink for the X-Men reboot, though Petsch still stands a chance at playing the nature-loving Gotham City villain, which has been a dream of hers.

And while the Riverdale star already has her next project lined up with a role in American Horror Story: 13, maybe she’ll find time for her and Baylee to bring their twin allegations to another level. I'm sure fans would love to see Baylee in a guest appearance as Petsch's look-alike in a future project.